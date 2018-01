El increíble gesto de un policía inglés que se sentó al piano y tocó una pieza de Chopin para “calmar” a un anciano que había sufrido un robo

Playing the piano

Following a theft revisit today for a ninety three year old gentleman, it truly made me feel good about myself and the job I do. He felt wanted and reassured. He was really pleased that we had checked in on him to see that he was ok. He shared stories about him 'getting his wings', being a pilot, the war and sadly the loss of his beloved wife on Christmas Eve a few years ago. I noticed he had a piano with music open – one of his favourite Chopin pieces he said, a nocturne. I told him it was my late grandma's favourite too! I said I could play, so he invited me to play for him, which I did. It made his day, as you can see in the video you can see how much he appreciated it. Job satisfaction.

