“Entré en pánico y no sabía qué hacer”: sufrió la peor experiencia de su vida tras ser “tragada” por una gigantesca piscina de pelotas

Today I had the fright of my life. We went to the newly opened Air Zone at City Square Mall. I was afraid of heights. But my boy wanted to play. So I just went ahead. I thought the ball pit was the safest place of the 3 storey structure. But I was so wrong. Not long into the play, I lost my balance in the ball pit and fell backwards. I could not reach the bottom and I could not stand up. I tried to roll over, I couldn’t. I tried to find the net so I could grip it, I couldn’t. My son was stuck inside too. I panicked and waved and screamed for help. None came. I seriously panicked and did not know what to do. (My helper stoped the video when she realised something was wrong and shouted for help too but none came)I finally grabbed someone’s hand and managed to stabilise myself and stood up. And thereafter I pulled out my son, and 2 other kids: a boy and a girl. It was then the staff came by to help me drag the kids out of the balls before I climbed out. The kids all went in alone. They were about 6-8 years old. The girl was crying and I think she went out after the incident. Looking at the video which my helper had taken with the intention of taking us playing, there were about 4 heads under the pool of balls. At the side there was an adult pulling out another kid. Yes it was a nasty experience for me. I’m not going into the ball pit anymore. 😆 however, I will not stop my kids from playing there. But I will ensure an adult (my hubs) goes in with him. What’s the message I’m trying to bring across with this post? There is a certain level of danger in the playground and there is only so much the staff there can do. I appeal for you to go in with your kids. The more adults there is inside, you can help watch out for other kids. Just for info, the balls were up to about my armpits when I’m standing, and I’m 1.72m tall. Yes. Well yes it was fun, just not entirely suitable for young kids. Adult supervision needed. Lots of it. :)#airzone #airzonesg #citysquaremall#embarassingmoment #jellylegs

Posted by Beautiful Chaos on Saturday, February 3, 2018