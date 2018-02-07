“Entré en pánico y no sabía qué hacer”: sufrió la peor experiencia de su vida tras ser “tragada” por una gigantesca piscina de pelotas
Una mujer y su hijo casi se “ahogaron” en un juego en Singapur.
Una madre y su hijo decidieron recorrer el City Square Mall en Singapur y disfrutar de uno de los nuevos juegos habilitados para toda la familia, pero terminaron sufriendo una de las peores experiencias de sus vidas.
Suspendida en el tercer piso hay una gigantesca piscina con más de 40 mil pelotas y ese fue el lugar elegido para pasar un buen rato.
Sin embargo, lo que comenzó como un juego terminó en pánico, ya que ambos temieron morir “ahogados” mientras eran “tragados” por el mar de pelotas.
Vivien Low relata que entró a la piscina con su hijo Riley de 4 años, pero que en un momento perdió el equilibrio y se fue de espaldas y no pudo retomar la vertical, indica The Straits Times.
“No podía llegar al fondo y no podía levantarme”, escribió la mujer en Facebook junto a un video que muestra el dramático momento.
“Entré en pánico y no sabía qué hacer. Grité pidiendo ayuda“, señaló Vivien, mientras en el video se puede ver como una sola mano de la mujer sobresale por sobre el mar blanquiazul.
Las imágenes se interrumpen cuando el hombre que estaba grabando se da cuenta de los problemas de su amiga y trata de ayudarla.
La mujer dijo que en un momento logró estabilizarse luego de agarrar la mano de alguien y que tras ello pudo salir. Luego ayudó a sacar a su hijo y a otros dos niños que también estaban desesperados.
Luego de la “angustiante” experiencia, los operadores del juego respondieron a los reclamos de la mujer en Facebook asegurando que revisarán “la cantidad de pelotas incluidas en la piscina”.
Además, según detalla Mirror, se asegurarán que “nuestro personal capacitado en primeros auxilios sea más rápido en su respuesta a cualquier solicitud de asistencia”.
