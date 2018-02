La desgarradora historia de Lottie: la rinoceronte bebé que intentaba tomar leche de su mamá muerta

Yesterday another beautiful rhino cow was brutally killed for her horn. Her 1 month old calf stayed with her mom, crying, not understanding why her mom is not moving. You can see her trying to drink from her dead mother. This is devastating!!!! Fortunately the poachers did not hurt the calf.The calf was darted and moved to a secure location where she will be cared for and loved and introduced to other rhinos.Great work to the team who helped to save this baby!#stoprhinopoaching#rhino911#savingrhinos#wildlifeheritage#loverhinos#pilanesbergwildlifetrust#flyingforfreedomsa

Posted by Rhino 911 on Friday, February 16, 2018