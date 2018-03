Lo hemos visto todo: Hombre enfrenta cargos en EEUU por atropellarse a sí mismo

You asked, we answered. Here’s the in-car video from this morning’s #FCPDStrangerCalls post. CARma: Our officers tried to pull a man over. He sped off, then got out of his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park. Oops. He got hit by his own car. He’s okay physically, but is charged with DWI – 3rd offense, and a long list of other charges. #FCPDStrangerCalls

Posted by Fairfax County Police Department on Tuesday, March 6, 2018