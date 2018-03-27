Como si lo hubieran sabido: las desgarradoras imágenes de dos perros que se “niegan” a que sus dueños los abandonen en un refugio

Truman’s sister, Mandie.

3/20-We are so happy to say Mandie has just left the building with Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue! 3/19- Mandie has a rescue but they need a committed local foster to save her! Please comment below if you can help!I was brought here with my brother, Truman. You fought so hard to save him, and the volunteers are working on a plan for him now. I was lucky enough to get one more day to be saved, but without a miracle today, I will be put to sleep at 7am Tuesday. We are calling this sweet girl Mandie which means deserving of love. Don’t you think she deserves love?To save Mandie, we will need a rescue group. For a rescue to help, they will need a committed local foster, and funds for vetting. Mandie has demodex mange, infected eyes, and is heartworm positive, so treating that alone will cost upwards of $700, not to mention basic vetting. The more we raise, the better.As always if you donate, 100% goes directly to the rescue that saves Mandie. If she isn’t saved for ANY REASON your donation is REFUNDED IN FULL! Just say it is for Mandie while checking out!Paypal.me/pupitforwardIf you are local and can open your home to this sweetie until she finds her forever home, comment below and a volunteer will be in touch.http://petharbor.com/pet.asp?uaid=HRRS.A504455A504455Harris County Animal Shelter612 Canino Rd. Houston, TX 77076281-999-3191

Posted by Houston & Harris County Animal Volunteers on Monday, March 19, 2018