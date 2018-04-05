Annette Carrion: la reina de las motos en Instagram fallece tras sufrir violento accidente
La mujer era uno de los rostros más populares en las redes sociales.
A los 33 años falleció Annette Carrion, uno de los rostros más populares de Instagram en Estados Unidos, en donde subía imágenes de ellas junto a sus amadas motos.
Según informa la prensa norteamericana, la mujer conducía su motocicleta modelo 2015 Triumph a una velocidad de entre 70 y 80 kilómetros por hora en la carretera Ortega Highway en California cuando no logró tomar bien una curva.
A raíz de esto, salió eyectada de su transporte, falleciendo de forma instantánea tras caer en un terraplén.
Tras confirmarse el deceso de Carrion, sus fanáticos han comentado su última fotografía en donde han expresado sus condolencias.
Mira algunas de sus publicaciones en Instagram:
#TwistyTuesday – I thought I knew all the local canyons, but I was wrong. A month ago, I did a shoot with my @arkon_mounts family and they introduced me to some pretty epic views at Santa Anita Canyon – A lot of people drive up the mountain for the loop hikes, and for a little reprieve from the usual hustle & bustle of LA. We were there on a weekday for a shoot, and were able to get some cool photos without being interrupted – The new RV131 handlebar Mount is now available. Use code “Annette” for 20% off! Link in bio . . . . . #affiliate #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife 📷 @cosmopop
The Ducati Panigale V4 looks amazing and boasts impressive specs to boot, with a claimed 214 hp, and a plethora of electronic aids – The S version, which is the one I’m sitting on, is equipped with Öhlins fork and shock. The seat felt narrow and was very comfy. I can’t wait to demo this beautiful beast! . 📷 @jmyjamstyle . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift
🔺New Video Alert🔺 Do loud pipes save lives? Debatable. What’s not debatable is how sexy the SC Project exhaust looks on @jmyjamstyle’s Aprilia! Check out my new video (link in bio) to hear what it sounds like, and see the first ride with it on. Let me tell you, this pipe turned a lot of heads. What aftermarket exhaust is your bike rocking? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #aprilia
It’s amazing how new tires can make your bike feel completely different. Last week I paid a visit to @motorhelmets and they installed the Michelin Pilot Road 4 tires, and I’ve been loving them ever since – Yesterday I went to one of my local canyons and rode through various road conditions. The tires gripped really well, and I felt really confident the entire ride. I’ve heard great things about these tires, especially about how long they last, so I’m trying something different. So far so good! . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift 📷 @jmyjamstyle
One of my favorite moto-adventures from earlier this year… WSBK at Laguna Seca. I flew into South San Francisco with my girls and rented a BMW F800R from @eagleridersanfrancisco. From there we rode to Cannery Row where we stayed for the weekend. In the morning, we made our way to the track and met up with the moto fam. It was one of the most memorable trips from this year. Anyone planning to go to WSBK next year? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift Featuring @bennysolis35 & @ayrtonbadovini