La épica pero terrorífica respuesta de joven en Instagram a quienes la trataron de gorda y fea por un par rollitos
“Si cambiamos nuestro cuerpo por cada troll, escuchamos a cada ciber matón, seríamos monstruos", escribió.
Se supone que las medidas anatómicas perfectas – o así nos hicieron creer por mucho tiempo- son 90-60-90 pero todos sabemos que esos números son irreales y muchas sufren con extenuentes y peligrosas dietas para lograrlos.
Lo cierto es que la belleza está dejando de medirse por cánones tan estrictos y muchas personas han comenzado a empoderarse y mostrarse orgullosas tal cuales son.
Sin embargo, aún quedan críticos -especialmente en las redes sociales- que ofeneden a quienes con confianza comparten sus cuerpos al natural.
THIS IS ME. THIS IS MY BODY 🙋🏼♀️ No flattering angles, no flattering lighting, just me & my body feeling on top of the 🌍. We all have days where we feel super duper good but we don’t share them enough. I want YOU to feel confident enough to dance around in your underwear & embrace any wobble you have! A few years ago I would never have posted this, all I cared about back then was being the leanest I could, going to the gym as many times as I could a week & counting every calorie I ate 🍴 Even at my smallest, when I was training the most & eating the least, I just wanted to cover up my body because it wasn’t my idea of ‘perfect’ 💁🏼♀️ Now my priority is to be happy & comfortable in my own skin, & today I appreciate my body & what it does for me. We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be HUMAN & we should all be allowed to FEEL insanely good 24/7. Come at me keyboard warriors, you can say what you want but nothing will knock me down 💃🏼👊🏼
Eso fue lo que le sucedió a Chessie King, una joven estrella de Instagram que subió un video suyo en ropa interior y recibió fuertes críticas por sus rollitos.
En venganza, la joven subió una épica, aunque un tanto aterradora, respuesta con el cuerpo modificado según las críticas que recibió.
“Si cambiamos nuestro cuerpo por cada troll, escuchamos a cada ciber matón, seríamos monstruos. Si tiene 23 seguidores o 3 millones, NADIE debería tener que lidiar con el odio regular en línea. Mira mis historias destacadas para ver cómo mi cuerpo terminó luciendo así”, escribió junto al video que acumula más de 200 mil reproducciones.