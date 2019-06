Las hermosas frases que el príncipe William ha dedicado a Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram

At Deepdale Hall Farm in Cumbria, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the Brown familly, who have been farming in the valley near Lake Ullswater since the 1950s. Farming and agriculture has a special place in the #LakeDistrict National Park, where farmers have worked centuries on some of the most challenging land in the country. There are three generations living on Deepdale Hall Farm: Chris, his son Jimmy, Jimmy’s wife Robyn, and their four children. Chris and Jimmy are proud of their hill-farming heritage and are keen to carry on farming in a traditional way. The Duke and Duchess joined the Brown family, local farmers, and members of the Farmer Network to discuss some of the key challenges farmers are facing — including rural isolation, Brexit, and support payments. Following the discussion, The Duke and Duchess spent time on the farm with the family tending to their flock of Herdwick and Swaledale sheep, joining them for sheep shearing, herding and dry stone walling. @CumbriaCC #Cumbria #Ullswater