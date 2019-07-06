Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry “enfurecen” a británicos por el bautizo privado de Archie

View this post on Instagram

Standing at opposite ends of Windsor Castle, they are two places of worship which could hardly be more different. In the Lower Ward stands one of the most famous churches in the world: St George's Chapel, Gothic medieval masterpiece, spiritual home of England's patron saint and resting place of sovereigns. It was there, just over a year ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their vows in front of the Queen, 600 guests and an estimated global audience in excess of one billion people. Today, though, the couple will head for the Upper Ward and Windsor's other house of God for the christening of their son, Archie, by the Archbishop of Canterbury, behind firmly closed doors. The ceremony will take place in front of just a handful of close family and friends in a chapel which few outsiders have ever seen. For the Private Chapel, as its name suggests, is not on the tourist trail. It is a royal inner sanctum so intimate that it seats just a dozen worshippers (though a few extra seats may be added today). When the Queen wants to commune with the Almighty alone, this is where she comes. Like every part of this great Norman fortress, the chapel has a fascinating history, except, in this case, it is a surprisingly short one. For until 1992, this was a passageway between the public and private parts of the castle. The original Private Chapel was just round the corner. But all that changed on November 20, 1992, one of the darker days in Windsor Castle's 1,000-year history. It was in the chapel that an overheated lamp set fire to a curtain. It caused an inferno which raged day and night through some of the oldest and most important rooms in Britain, illuminating the night sky for miles around. Windsor would be reborn, though, even more stately than before. It was the Duke of Edinburgh, supported by the Prince of Wales, who oversaw the five-year £36.5 million restoration. Britain's finest craftsmen and women were commissioned to help rebuild the great apartments, including the most important room, mighty St George's Hall with its hammerbeam roof made from 70 oaks. But perhaps the most radical redesign was the Private Chapel, where the Royal Family gather today.