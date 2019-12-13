The Game Awards: "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" gana el premio al mejor videojuego del 2019

Los premios más importantes de la industria de los videojuegos se entregaron la noche de este jueves: "The Game Awards". Pese a que los pronósticos apuntaban a que "el juego del año" (GOTY por sus siglas en inglés) sería para "Death Stranding" o "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate", el galardón finalmente fue para "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice". El mismo videojuego ganó también el galardón a "Mejor juego de acción-aventura". Y pese a que "Death Stranding" no se llevó el GOTY, si fue el videojuego con más premios.

Se llevó la estatuilla de "The Game Awards" en 3 categorías: Mejor dirección, mejor banda sonora y mejor actuación. Además, cabe destacar que el videojuego contaba con un total de ocho nominaciones. El otro favorito, "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" de Nintendo, tampoco se fue con las manos vacías. Fue elegido como el "mejor juego de pelea".

A continuación te dejamos el seguimiento "Minuto a minuto" del evento y el listado con los ganadores:

MEJOR SOPORTE A LA COMUNIDAD:

-Apex Legends

-Destiny 2 – GANADOR

-Final Fantasy XIV

-Fortnite

-Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

MEJOR SCORE Y MÚSICA:

-Candence of Hyrule

–Death Stranding – GANADOR

-Devil May Cry 5

-Kingdom Hearts III

-Sayonara Wild Hearts

MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORT:

-Eric “Andren” Hoag

-Nu-Ri “Cain” Jang

-Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

-Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyum

-Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz

–Danny “Zonic” Sorensen – GANADOR

EVENTO DE ESPORT:

-2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

-EVO 2019

–Fortnite World Cup

-IEM Katowice 2019

–League of Legends World Championships 2019 – GANADOR

-The International 2019

MEJOR ANFITRIÓN DE ESPORT:

–Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere – GANADOR

-Alex “Machine” Richardson

-Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

-Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

-Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

-Jay “Sinatraa” Won

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORT:

-Astralis

–G2 Esports – GANADOR

-OG

-San Francisco Shock

-Team Liquid

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS:

-Dead of Alive 2

-Jump Force

-Mortal Kombat 11

-Samurai Shodown

-Super Smash Bros Ultimate – GANADOR

MEJOR NARRATIVA:

-A Plague Tale: Innocence

-Control

-Death Stranding

-Disco Elysium – GANADOR

-The Outer Worlds

MEJOR RPG:

-Disco Elysium – GANADOR

-Final Fantasy XIV

-Kingdom Hearts III

-Monster Hunter Worlds: Iceborne

-The Outer Worlds

MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORT:

-Kyle “Bugha”Giersdorf – GANADOR

-Lee “Faker” Shang-Hyeok

-Luka “Perkz” Perokovic

-Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostliev

-Jay “Sinatraa” Won

MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO:

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – GANADOR

-Control

-Death Stranding

-Gears 5

-Resident Evil 2 Remake

-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA:

-Age of Wonders: Planetfall

-Anno 1800

-Fire Emblem: Three Houses – GANADOR

-Total War: Three Kingdom

-Tropico 6

-WarGroove

CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO:

-Courage

-Dr. Lupo

-Ewok

-Grefg

-Shroud – GANADOR

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE:

-Control – GANADOR

-Death Stranding

-GRIS

-Sayonara Wild Hearts

-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

-The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN:

-Apex Legends

-Astral Chain

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Devil May Cry 5 – GANADOR

-Gears 5

-Metro Exodus

MEJOR JUEGO DE IMPACTO:

-Concrete Genie

-GRIS – GANADOR

-Kind Words

-Life is Strange 2

-Sea of Solitude

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR:

-Luigi’s Mansion 3 – GANADOR

-Ring Fit Adventure

-Super Mario Maker 2

-Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

-Yoshi’s Crafted World

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES / CARRERAS:

–Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – GANADOR

-Dirt Rally 2.0

-Efootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

-F1 2019

-FIFA 20

MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL:

-Call of Duty: Mobile – GANADOR

-Grindstone

-Sayonara Wild Hearts

-Sky: Children of Light

-What the Golf?

MEJOR JUEGO MULTIPLAYER:

-Apex Legends – GANADOR

-Borderlands 3

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Tetris 99

-Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

MEJOR JUEGO CONTINÚO:

-Apex Legends

-Destiny 2

-Final Fantasy XIV

-Fortnite – GANADOR

-Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

JUEGO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO:

-Counter Strike: Global Offensive

-DOTA 2

-Fortnite

-League of Legends – GANADOR

-Overwatch

MEJOR JUEGO DE VR / AR:

-Asgard’s Wrath

-Blood & Truth

-Beat Saber – GANADOR

-No Man’s Sky

-Trover Saves the Universe

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN:

-Ashly Burch por Parvati Holcomb en The Outer Worlds

-Courtney Hope por Jesse Faden en Control

-Laura Bailey por Kait Diaz en Gears 5

-Mads Mikkesen por Cliff en Death Stranding – GANADOR

-Matthew Porretta por Dr. Casper Darling en Control

-Norman Reedus por Sam Bridges en Death Strading

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACUERDO AL PÚBLICO:

-Death Stranding

–Fire Emblem: Three Houses – GANADOR

-Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

-Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE MÁS FRESCO:

-ZA / UM por Disco Elysium – GANADOR

-Nomada Studio por GRIS

-Deadtoast Entertainment por My Friend Pedro

-Mobius Digital por Outer Wilds

-Mega Crit por Slay the Spire

-House House por Untitled Goose Game

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE:

-Baba is You

-Disco Elysium – GANADOR

-Katana Zero

-Outer Wilds

-Untitled Goose Game

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

-Control

-Death Stranding – GANADOR

-Resident Evil 2 Remake

-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

-Outer Wilds

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN AVENTURA:

-Borderlands 3

-Control

-Death Stranding

-Resident Evil 2 Remake

-The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Ganador

MEJOR JUEGO DEL AÑO

-Control.

-Death Stranding.

-Resident Evil 2 Remake.

–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GANADOR

–Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

-The Outer Worlds.