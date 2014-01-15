Números: Así le fue a Fantasma Figueroa al mando de la U

El ciclo de Figueroa en la U llegó a sun fin este martes (Agencia Uno).
El Gráfico Chile
Estos fueron los números de Marco Antonio Figueroa al mando de la U. El entrenador duró 185 días como DT de los azules y así le fue…
14/07/13 COPA CHILE Universidad Chile 0 – 1 Deportes Temuco 18/07/13 COPA CHILE Universidad Chile 2 – 2 Deportes Concepción 21/07/13 COPA CHILE Deportes Temuco 0 – 1 Universidad Chile 24/07/13 COPA CHILE Universidad Chile 2 – 2 Ñublense 27/07/13 APERTURA Universidad Chile 0 – 1 Rangers 30/07/13 COPA SUDAMERICANA Real Potosí 3 – 1 Universidad Chile 03/08/13 APERTURA Palestino 1 – 1 Universidad Chile 06/08/13 COPA SUDAMERICANA Universidad Chile 5 – 0 Real Potosí 09/08/13 APERTURA Universidad Chile 3 – 0 Cobresal 18/08/13 APERTURA Ñublense 2 – 2 Universidad Chile 21/08/13 COPA SUDAMERICANA Universidad Chile 1 – 1 Independiente del Valle 25/08/13 APERTURA Universidad Chile 5 – 0 Antofagasta 29/08/13 COPA SUDAMERICANA Independiente del Valle 1 – 3 Universidad Chile 01/09/13 APERTURA Universidad Chile 2 – 2 Santiago Wanderers 15/09/13 APERTURA Everton 2 – 1 Universidad Chile 18/09/13 COPA SUDAMERICANA Lanús 4 – 0 Universidad Chile 22/09/13 APERTURA Universidad Chile 2 – 0 Audax Italiano 25/09/13 COPA SUDAMERICANA Universidad Chile 1 – 0 Lanús 29/09/13 APERTURA Unión Española 0 – 2 Universidad Chile 05/10/13 APERTURA Universidad Chile 1 – 1 O’Higgins 19/10/13 APERTURA Deportes Iquique 0 – 3 Universidad Chile 27/10/13 APERTURA Universidad Chile 0 – 1 Universidad Católica 02/11/13 APERTURA Unión La Calera 0 – 3 Universidad Chile 10/11/13 APERTURA Colo Colo 3 – 2 Universidad Chile 24/11/13 APERTURA Universidad Chile 1 – 0 Huachipato 30/11/13 APERTURA Universidad Chile 1 – 1 Universidad de Concepción 08/12/13 APERTURA Cobreloa 2 – 2 Universidad Chile 13/12/13 LIGUILLA Palestino 1 – 1 Universidad Chile 16/12/13 LIGUILLA Universidad Chile 3 – 1 Palestino 19/12/13 LIGUILLA Deportes Iquique 0 – 1 Universidad Chile 22/12/13 LIGUILLA Universidad Chile 4 – 0 Deportes Iquique 04/01/14 CLAUSURA Rangers 0 – 1 Universidad de Chile 10/01/14 CLAUSURA Universidad Chile 0 – 1 Palestino 14/01/14 CLAUSURA Cobresal 2 – 1 Universidad Chile
TORNEO PD PG PE PP GF GC REND
COPA CHILE 4 1 2 1 5 5 41,7 % APERTURA 17 7 6 4 31 16 52,9 % LIGUILLA 4 3 1 0 9 2 83,3 % SUDAMERICANA 6 3 1 2 11 9 55,6 % CLAUSURA 3 1 0 2 2 3 33,3 %
TOTAL 34 15 10 9 58 35 53,9 %
De local 18 8 6 4 33 13 55,6 % De visita 16 7 4 5 25 21 52,1 %
Goleadores
13 Charles Aránguiz 12 Isaac Díaz 7 Patricio Rubio 6 Juan Rodrigo Rojas 5 Ramón Fernández 4 Rubén Farfán 3 Sebastián Ubilla, Gustavo Lorenzetti 2 Juan Ignacio Sills, Igor Lichnovsky 1 Luciano Civelli