"Club de chiste": hinchas del Arsenal destrozan a Wenger por inminente venta de Alexis al United

Los hinchas del Arsenal se volvieron locos y están furiosos con Arsene Wenger porque va a vender a Alexis Sánchez al Manchester United, el rival más odiado por los Gunners por su rivalidad en la última década.

Los fanáticos gunners están muy enojados porque no quieren que su estrella se vaya a uno de sus archirrivales, tal como ocurrió con el holandés Robin Van Persie en 2012, uno de los traspasos más bullados de Inglaterra de los últimos años.

Y lo increíble del caso es que hace dos años, el lateral francés Mathieu Debuchy no fue vendido por los Gunners al United por esa razón, porque Wenger no quería potenciar a un rival. Hoy el defensor ni siquiera es considerado en los Cañoneros por una seguidilla de lesiones.

"No vendimos a Debuchy y Vermaelen al Manchester United después de Robin van Persie, pero ahora les estamos vendiendo Alexis Sánchez. Somos un club de chiste", fue uno de los comentarios en redes sociales tras lo que pasará con Alexis Sánchez.

Mira la furia de los hinchas cañoneros en Twitter:

Just a reminder that Mathieu Debuchy wasn't allowed to join Man Utd because Arsenal didn't want to help their rivals. Yet Man Utd are about to sign Arsenal's best player Alexis Sánchez.. 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/SRyTDjseJA pic.twitter.com/eLQUCc93Pf — Football2016 (@miha38_28) January 15, 2018

It's outrageous how Wenger would sell us Van Persie and Alexis Sanchez but wouldn’t let us have Debuchy or Vermaleen. He must be a United Fan. 😅😅😅 — Chris Clinton (@iamclintchris23) January 15, 2018

Arsene Wenger wouldn't let Man Utd have Debuchy or Vermaelen but is happy for them to have Van Persie and Alexis. That man is an elite manager pure genius 😂😂 — RoystonFCFans (@TheRoystonFans) January 14, 2018

So Arsene Wenger refused to sell Debuchy & Vermaelen to Man Utd but allowed them to take Van Persie & Alexis Sanchez. 🤔🤔 #WengerLikesUtd — Andrew Kabuura. (@andrewkabuura) January 14, 2018

Wouldn't let Debuchy join them last year, but Sanchez… — No good sports teams (@SadFactory) January 14, 2018

That must mean that we think Debuchy would have strengthened then more than Sanchez would! God we’re in a mess 😔 — Paul (@paulodinada) January 14, 2018

Can sell Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United but letting them have Mathieu Debuchy would have been a bad idea pic.twitter.com/B0AZ9wTYfs — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) January 14, 2018

Jokes on United, we refused to sell them Debuchy and gave them Sanchez instead. Arsenal 1 – 0 United — Macauley McFly (@Bonne2TheFuture) January 14, 2018

RVP goes to United: No one else will go Debuchy wants to go: We don't sell to our rivals Sanchez: Sure, let us get the door for you, have a wonderful time Wenger, gazidis, kroenke, get in the bin #afc — Tom Mellor (@tmells900) January 14, 2018

We didn’t sell Debuchy and Vermaelen to Man Utd after RVP but now wer are selling Alexis Sanchez to them.Joke of a club — Maaz Kidwai (@Maazkidwai) January 14, 2018