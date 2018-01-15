"Club de chiste": hinchas del Arsenal destrozan a Wenger por inminente venta de Alexis al United
Los fanáticos gunners están furiosos con el DT francés, recordando que hace unos años bloqueó el traspaso del lateral Mathieu Debuchy a sus rivales. Pero ahora va a hacer lo contrario con el chileno.
Los hinchas del Arsenal se volvieron locos y están furiosos con Arsene Wenger porque va a vender a Alexis Sánchez al Manchester United, el rival más odiado por los Gunners por su rivalidad en la última década.
Los fanáticos gunners están muy enojados porque no quieren que su estrella se vaya a uno de sus archirrivales, tal como ocurrió con el holandés Robin Van Persie en 2012, uno de los traspasos más bullados de Inglaterra de los últimos años.
Y lo increíble del caso es que hace dos años, el lateral francés Mathieu Debuchy no fue vendido por los Gunners al United por esa razón, porque Wenger no quería potenciar a un rival. Hoy el defensor ni siquiera es considerado en los Cañoneros por una seguidilla de lesiones.
"No vendimos a Debuchy y Vermaelen al Manchester United después de Robin van Persie, pero ahora les estamos vendiendo Alexis Sánchez. Somos un club de chiste", fue uno de los comentarios en redes sociales tras lo que pasará con Alexis Sánchez.
Mira la furia de los hinchas cañoneros en Twitter:
Just a reminder that Mathieu Debuchy wasn't allowed to join Man Utd because Arsenal didn't want to help their rivals.
Yet Man Utd are about to sign Arsenal's best player Alexis Sánchez.. 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/SRyTDjseJA pic.twitter.com/eLQUCc93Pf
— Football2016 (@miha38_28) January 15, 2018
It's outrageous how Wenger would sell us Van Persie and Alexis Sanchez but wouldn’t let us have Debuchy or Vermaleen. He must be a United Fan. 😅😅😅
— Chris Clinton (@iamclintchris23) January 15, 2018
Arsene Wenger wouldn't let Man Utd have Debuchy or Vermaelen but is happy for them to have Van Persie and Alexis. That man is an elite manager pure genius 😂😂
— RoystonFCFans (@TheRoystonFans) January 14, 2018
So Arsene Wenger refused to sell Debuchy & Vermaelen to Man Utd but allowed them to take Van Persie & Alexis Sanchez. 🤔🤔 #WengerLikesUtd
— Andrew Kabuura. (@andrewkabuura) January 14, 2018
Wouldn't let Debuchy join them last year, but Sanchez…
— No good sports teams (@SadFactory) January 14, 2018
That must mean that we think Debuchy would have strengthened then more than Sanchez would! God we’re in a mess 😔
— Paul (@paulodinada) January 14, 2018
Can sell Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United but letting them have Mathieu Debuchy would have been a bad idea pic.twitter.com/B0AZ9wTYfs
— Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) January 14, 2018
Jokes on United, we refused to sell them Debuchy and gave them Sanchez instead.
Arsenal 1 – 0 United
— Macauley McFly (@Bonne2TheFuture) January 14, 2018
RVP goes to United: No one else will go
Debuchy wants to go: We don't sell to our rivals
Sanchez: Sure, let us get the door for you, have a wonderful time
Wenger, gazidis, kroenke, get in the bin #afc
— Tom Mellor (@tmells900) January 14, 2018
We didn’t sell Debuchy and Vermaelen to Man Utd after RVP but now wer are selling Alexis Sanchez to them.Joke of a club
— Maaz Kidwai (@Maazkidwai) January 14, 2018
As if we refused to loan Debuchy to Mourinho a few years back but now we’ll let Alexis head to United over an extra £15. This club is the gift that keeps on giving.
— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) January 14, 2018