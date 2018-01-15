"Club de chiste": hinchas del Arsenal destrozan a Wenger por inminente venta de Alexis al United

Los fanáticos gunners están furiosos con el DT francés, recordando que hace unos años bloqueó el traspaso del lateral Mathieu Debuchy a sus rivales. Pero ahora va a hacer lo contrario con el chileno.

Por El Gráfico Chile

Los hinchas del Arsenal se volvieron locos y están furiosos con Arsene Wenger porque va a vender a Alexis Sánchez al Manchester United, el rival más odiado por los Gunners por su rivalidad en la última década.

Los fanáticos gunners están muy enojados porque no quieren que su estrella se vaya a uno de sus archirrivales, tal como ocurrió con el holandés Robin Van Persie en 2012, uno de los traspasos más bullados de Inglaterra de los últimos años.

Y lo increíble del caso es que hace dos años, el lateral francés Mathieu Debuchy no fue vendido por los Gunners al United por esa razón, porque Wenger no quería potenciar a un rival. Hoy el defensor ni siquiera es considerado en los Cañoneros por una seguidilla de lesiones.

"No vendimos a Debuchy y Vermaelen al Manchester United después de Robin van Persie, pero ahora les estamos vendiendo Alexis Sánchez. Somos un club de chiste", fue uno de los comentarios en redes sociales tras lo que pasará con Alexis Sánchez.

Mira la furia de los hinchas cañoneros en Twitter:

