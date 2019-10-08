El campeón del mundo Bastian Schweinsteiger anunció su retiro del fútbol

View this post on Instagram

Liebe Fans, nun ist die Zeit gekommen: ich werde meine aktive Karriere zum Ende dieser Saison beenden. Ich danke Euch und meinen Mannschaften @fcbayern, @manchesterunited, @chicagofire und @dfb_team – Ihr habt mir diese für mich so unglaubliche Zeit ermöglicht! Und natürlich danke ich meiner Frau @anaivanovic und meiner Familie für ihre Unterstützung. Mein Abschied als aktiver Spieler stimmt mich ein bisschen wehmütig, aber freue mich auch auf die spannenden Aufgaben, die mich bald erwarten. Dem Fußball werde ich treu bleiben. 1000 Dank für die gemeinsame Zeit, ich werde Euch immer im Herzen tragen! Euer Basti. Dear Fans, the time has now come, and I will be finishing my active career at the end of this season. I would like to thank both, you and my teams @fcbayern, @manchesterunited, @chicagofire and @dfb_team. You made this unbelievable time possible for me! And of course, I would also like to thank my wife @anaivanovic and my family for their support. Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon. I will remain faithful to football. Many, many thanks for the time we spent together, I will always have a place for you in my heart! Yours, Basti.