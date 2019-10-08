El campeón del mundo Bastian Schweinsteiger anunció su retiro del fútbol
El volante alemán, que también ganó la UEFA Champions League con el Bayern Munich, no seguirá en el fútbol profesional según publicó en sus redes sociales.
Bastian Schweinsteiger anunció a sus 35 años que pondrá fin a su carrera como futbolista profesional una vez termine la temporada de la Major League Soccer con Chicago Fire, su actual club en Estados Unidos.
"Estimados hinchas, ha llegado el momento y terminaré mi carrera al final de esta temporada. Me gustaría darles las gracias a ustedes y al Bayern Munich, el Manchester United y el Chicago Fire, y por su puesto a Ana Ivanovic y mi familia por su apoyo", señaló Schweinsteiger en su cuenta de Instagram.
El volante debutó el año 2002 en los bávaros, donde desarrolló gran parte de su carrera hasta 2013 y ganó 7 Bundesliga y 6 Copas Alemanas, además de la Champions League 2012-13 en la recordada final en Londres ante el Borussia Dortmund.
Luego de eso tuvo un paso por el Manchester United, ganando la Europa League 2016-17, para finalmente llegar a la MSL en 2017, donde se ha mantenido en la actualidad, totalizando más de 600 partidos en clubes, 79 goles y más de 100 asistencias.
En la selección, en tanto, llegó a 3 semifinales consecutivas en los mundiales de Alemania 2006, Sudáfrica 2010 (logrando el tercer lugar en ambos) y Brasil 2014, donde alcanzó el título. Además, fue subcampeón en la Eurocopa 2008 y tercero en la Copa Confederaciones 2005, jugando más de 100 partidos con Die Mannschaft.
Finalmente, el centrocampista alemán reconoció que esta despedida le hacía "sentir un poco nostálgico, pero también estoy ansioso por los emocionantes desafíos que me esperan pronto. Seguiré siendo fiel al fútbol".
Liebe Fans, nun ist die Zeit gekommen: ich werde meine aktive Karriere zum Ende dieser Saison beenden. Ich danke Euch und meinen Mannschaften @fcbayern, @manchesterunited, @chicagofire und @dfb_team – Ihr habt mir diese für mich so unglaubliche Zeit ermöglicht! Und natürlich danke ich meiner Frau @anaivanovic und meiner Familie für ihre Unterstützung. Mein Abschied als aktiver Spieler stimmt mich ein bisschen wehmütig, aber freue mich auch auf die spannenden Aufgaben, die mich bald erwarten. Dem Fußball werde ich treu bleiben. 1000 Dank für die gemeinsame Zeit, ich werde Euch immer im Herzen tragen! Euer Basti. Dear Fans, the time has now come, and I will be finishing my active career at the end of this season. I would like to thank both, you and my teams @fcbayern, @manchesterunited, @chicagofire and @dfb_team. You made this unbelievable time possible for me! And of course, I would also like to thank my wife @anaivanovic and my family for their support. Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon. I will remain faithful to football. Many, many thanks for the time we spent together, I will always have a place for you in my heart! Yours, Basti.