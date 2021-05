🌟 𝗨𝗪𝗖𝗟 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 🌟



UEFA's technical observers have selected their all-star squad of the 2020/21 #UWCL season ✅



❓ Who would be the first four names on your teamsheet?