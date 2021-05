Tomás Barrios salvó duelo que parecía perdido en su accidentado debut en la qualy de Roland Garros

Picking up the W 🙌



🇭🇺 Babos def. You 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(2)

🇯🇵 Daniel def. Lorenzi 6-3, 6-4

🇭🇷 Konjuh def. Anderson 6-4, 6-4

🇺🇿 Istomin def. Dzumher 2-6, 6-2, 6-1



Keep up with all the results from qualifying 👉 https://t.co/VFjS675du0#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/UgQU3LVjhk