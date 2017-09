Gigi Hadid se sacó la ropa en la nueva portada de Vogue

R A W ! GIGI ⭐️love this picture from the series we shot for @vogueparis @gigihadid styled by @emmanuellealt see the rest of the shoot in he magazine ⭐️ @chanelofficial #mertalas #mertandmarcus #gigihadid #vogue #love

A photo posted by mertalas (@mertalas) on Feb 8, 2016 at 10:56am PST