Jennifer López va de compras luciendo provocativo escote

17 Years Ago TODAY!?! Wow! #IfYouHadMyLove #MyFirstNumber1 #ILoveMyFans #ThankYou #RdoneyJerkins #Jlovers for those of you who have been there since day one…I LOVE U #ItsOnlyTheBeginning #LETSGETIT

