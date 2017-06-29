¿Qué es más importante en la India: una mujer o una vaca?
Éste es el debate que plantea Sujatro Ghosh a través de sus imágenes. El proyecto está recibiendo críticas positivas pero también muchas amenazas. En La India se produce una violación cada 15 minutos.
La India parece preocuparse más por sus vacas que por sus mujeres.
Consideradas como un animal sagrado, han sido durante mucho tiempo veneradas por una sección de hindúes, pero en los últimos años, bajo un gobierno compuesto por nacionalistas religiosos, éstas han pasado a recibir una atención desproporcionada en el país, hasta el punto que están protegidas por ley, en concreto el artículo 488 de la Constitución en la mayoría de los estados.
Las consecuencias de esta veneración se traduce en asesinatos y linchamientos de musulmanes y otras minorías religiosas del país en nombre de la protección de las vacas, lo que el primer ministro indio, Narenra Modi, condenó este jueves por primera vez de forma tajante: “Matar a gente en nombre del culto a la vaca no es aceptable”, dijo el líder nacionalista hindú en un discurso en Ahmedabad, en el estado de Gujarat. Y es que, desde hace dos años se han multiplicado en India, un país de 1.250 millones de habitantes, los linchamientos de musulmanes o de miembros de la comunidad dalit (los llamados ‘intocables’) cometidos por milicias autoproclamadas defensoras de las vacas, de manera que desde abril, han sido linchados al menos diez musulmanes.
Por otro lado, las historias de horror de violaciones y abusos de mujeres continúan haciendo titulares, pero siguen siendo ignoradas, más aún teniendo en cuenta que en todo el territorio de la India se produce una violación cada 15 minutos en todo el territorio de la India, y que cada cuatro horas se registra una violación en Nueva Delhi.
Éste es el debate que plantea Sujatro Ghosh, a través de sus imágenes. Este fotógrafo de 23 años, procedente de Calcuta, se dedica a fotografiar a las mujeres con máscaras de vaca para denunciar y concienciar de la vunerabilidad de las mujeres en la India.
My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman’s life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending “Whether to consume or worship it” but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume. I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. (Unable to disclose name for security reasons) says : “The mask instils a feeling of closure in the world of creepy gazes and lewd comments. This makes me feel empowered and safe. Empowered because I can raise my voice against these political miscreants and safe because it conceals my identity.” #RisingBeyondJingoism #WHPstandout #bedroom #cow #women #protest #womenpower #politics #indiarising #phonecall #live #animals #love #laugh #art #conversation #everydayeverywhere #indiaphotoproject #everydayindia #womenphotographers #myfeatureshoot
“Estoy perturbado por el hecho de que en mi país las vacas son consideradas más importantes que una mujer, porque a una mujer que es violada le toma mucho más tiempo obtener justicia que a una vaca, a la que muchos hindúes consideran un animal sagrado”, declaró el fotógrafo a la BBC.
Desde que publicó su proyecto en Instagram se ha vuelto viral y hay miles de personas comentando sus imágenes. Aunque ha habido muchas reacciones positivas, también está recibiendo amenazas: “No tengo miedo porque estoy trabajando para un bien mayor”.
Según su testimonio, su proyecto es también una protesta contra el creciente número de grupos de defensa de las vacas, que se han fortalecido desde que el nacionalista hindú Bharatiya Janata Pary llegase al poder en 2014. El fotógrafo puso como ejemplo que cada vez son más frecuentes los ataques a musulmanes por parte de los vigilantes de las vacas, simplemente porque consumían o almacenaban carne.