Chelsea Manning pasó de Wikileaks a la portada de Vogue

guess this is what freedom looks like 😊👙💋🏊‍♀️🚣‍♀️⛴️🌅🏖️🏙️ @voguemagazine http://vogue.cm/27k62Rh 😎🌈💕

A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT