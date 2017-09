Desafió al Huracán Irma en busca de la ola perfecta: joven surfista falleció en medio de la tormenta

Had a blast surfing in the @nssasurf east coast regional championship. Super happy to take in the win in the open juniors and get my first regional title. I also placed 2nd in the explorer junior and 3rd in the explorer mens divisions. PC: @surfsupwolf

A post shared by Zander Venezia (@zandervenezia) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT