Con muy poca ropa y mostrando sus mangueras: así es el osado calendario de Bomberos que la rompe en la web

Los bomberos australianos tienen una tradición que mantienen año a año: la creación de un osado calendario con el cual buscan sumar recursos para ayudar a organizaciones benéficas.
Y este 2017 no fue la excepción, ya que nuevamente dejaron a las féminas en llamas al posar con muy poca ropa, con mangueras y hachas en sus manos, tal como se puede ver en las imágenes subidas a la cuenta de Facebook Australian Firefighters Calendar.
Además, se pueden ver fotografías en donde salen compartiendo con gatitos y perritos, además de videos con los backstage de las producciones.
Mira las imágenes:
