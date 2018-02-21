Se casó con el amor de su vida pero la perdió por un cáncer y a los 8 meses presentó a su nueva polola y es igualita a su esposa fallecida
Muchos han dicho que el parecido entres ambas es “espeluznante”.
Jake Coates y Emmy Collett se conocieron muy pequeños y con el tiempo lo que comenzó como una linda amistad terminó en amor total.
A los 16 años se confesaron sus sentimientos y luego de una separación debido a estudios y trabajo la pareja volvió a encontrarse en 2015.
El vivía en Sidney y ella en Londres, se comunicaban todos los días, y viajaban constantemente para verse, señala Infobae.
Sin embargo todo cambió en 2016, cuando Emmy fue diagnosticada con cáncer de tiroides. Jake viajó de inmediato a Inglaterra y a las pocas semanas se casaron en septiembre de 2016.
https://vimeo.com/194528539 … A year ago today Emmy and I received our wedding highlights video (made by the incredibly talented MrsMashup – Aymie) and today is the first time I’ve been able to watch it since my gorgeous Em passed away. 😢Emmy loved this film, as do I, and I’m so grateful that I have this video that Aymie made so perfectly. Life is full of ups and downs and you never know what might happen one day to the next. The way Emmy lived and the bravery she showed inspires me every day and when I’m feeling low I think about her and she reminds me to stay positive even when it feels like your whole world is falling apart. Thank you everyone for continuing to donate in Emmy’s memory and for buying from www.mollivers.com too and in doing so raising even more money for The Royal Marsden! I’m hoping everyone is truly happy with the quality and feel of their purchases! Please do let me know if you aren’t by emailing me at jake@mollivers.com and we will do our best to fix it! If you want to get a gift for Christmas make sure you order before the 15th of December so I can get them all dispatched and delivered to Santa in time to get packed on to his sleigh!😉 #bestweddingever #bestdayever #mostbeautifulbride #proudesthusband #smileloveandbekind #mollivers #mrsmashup
Lamentablemente la enfermedad se extendió y tras una larga lucha, siempre con el amor de su vida al lado, Emmy murió en julio del año pasado.
Cuando la joven luchaba por su vida, la pareja incluso había recurrido a una madre sustituta para convertirse en padres, pero ese intentó no resultó.
Life is a funny old thing… but, no matter what has gone before or what might come tomorrow, trust me when I say… you’ll never regret telling that special someone that you love them. It doesn’t matter if it’s the 1st time in a decade or the tenth time today… say it. After all… Love is what makes the world go round… and might just be the point of it all… actually! 😉 Merry Christmas everyone😘. Xx #merrychristmas #smileloveandbekind #loveactually #loveisallyouneed
Tras la muerte de Emmy, Jake dijo que correría 10 maratones para juntar dinero a nombre de su esposa para luchar contra el cáncer y estaba planeando un viaje a Islandia para prepararse para el desafío.
Pero antes de partir, una foto en su cuenta de Instagram sorprendió a muchos. A sólo 8 meses de la partida de Emmy, el joven presentó en la redes sociales a su “nuevo amor”, indica The Sun.
Jake partiría a Islandia con su nueva compañera: Jenna.
La foto generó un sinnúmero de comentarios entre los que lo criticaban y los que lo defendían por tener una nueva pareja a sólo 8 meses de la muerte de la que aseguraba que era el amor de su vida, pero lo que sorprendió a todos fue el increíble parecido de la “chica nueva” con su esposa.
Muchos han dicho que el parecido entres ambas es “espeluznante”, mientras algunos van más allá y manifiestan que son “calcadas”.
Jake agradeció a los las palabras positivas porque “realmente significan mucho" y señaló que “los extraños comentarios negativos han sido eliminados porque no tengo espacio en mi vida para la negatividad”.