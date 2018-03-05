Este es el actor que interpreta a la criatura submarina en "La forma del agua"

La fantasía romántica de Guillermo del Toro se llevó el Oscar a Mejor Película.

‘La forma del agua’ (The Shape of Water), la fantasía romántica del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro nominada a 13 menciones, se llevó cuatro premios, entre ellos, a Mejor Película.

La película cuenta la historia de amor entre una critatura submarina y una trabajadora de limpieza muda de un laboratorio secreto de los años 60. Ella es interpretada por Sally Hawkins.

Pero, ¿quién interpreta al personaje que la enamora ? Doug Jones, quien ya había trabajado antes con el director en “Hellboy”, siendo el hombre pez Abe Sapien y el fauno en “El Laberinto del Fauno”.

El actor de 54 años nació en Indianápolis y vive en California. Es especializado en mímica y en papeles que necesitan de una completa caracterización.

