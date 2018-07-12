¡Heredó el corazón de su madre Lady Di! Harry muestra su lado más sensible durante gira a Dublín

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan, visited Croke Park Stadium yesterday (July 11th, 2018) in Dublin, Ireland. This was a chance for the royal couple to see children being coached in traditional Gaelic games. 🇬🇧 It was also an opportunity to see mementos of one of the devastating “Bloody Sunday” event. On November 21, 1920, British forces opened fire at a Gaelic football match between Tipperary and Dublin, killing 14 spectators and players including the Tipperary captain Michael Hogan. ❤ Colin Regan, the GAA’s community and health manager, said: 'Meghan was particularly interested in the fact that there were boys and girls playing sports together. She said she had not seen that before.' She was also struck by Sarah Cregg, who plays wheelchair hurling with the Connacht provincial team. She said, 'Good on you, Sarah,' She asked if it was a physical game. She said it was. She liked that Sarah was mixing in with the lads. She thought that was very empowering.' 🇬🇧 Many were most impressed at the way Prince Harry refused to move when an official tried moving The Duke on to the next group waiting to meet him. 'When he was being rushed, he said no, two more minutes.' 🇬🇧 . . #Royal #theroyalfamily #history #thebritishroyalfamily #followforfollow #hrh #queen #family #royalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #uk #god #love #beauty #royal #princeharry #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #princecharles #princeofwales #queenelizabethii #queenelizabeth

