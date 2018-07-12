¡Heredó el corazón de su madre Lady Di! Harry muestra su lado más sensible durante gira a Dublín
"Los duques están deseando saber más sobre la Historia de Irlanda y disfrutar de su rica cultura, así como conocer a la gente que está dando forma al futuro del país", destacó el Palacio de Kesington.
En ocasiones puede parecer serio, circunspecto, pero el príncipe Harry en realidad parece haber heredado la sensibilidad de su madre, la princesa Diana de Gales, y así lo demostró durante su primera gira de casado con Meghan.
Los niños le sacaron sonrisas a Harry, también personas con discapacidad con las que compartió una amena charla en el estadio Croke Park donde presenciaron una exhibición de deportes gaélicos en este templo del nacionalismo irlandés, escenario del primer "Domingo Sangriento", en el que tropas británicas asesinaron a 14 civiles durante un partido en 1920, en plena guerra de la independencia.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan, visited Croke Park Stadium yesterday (July 11th, 2018) in Dublin, Ireland. This was a chance for the royal couple to see children being coached in traditional Gaelic games. 🇬🇧 It was also an opportunity to see mementos of one of the devastating “Bloody Sunday” event. On November 21, 1920, British forces opened fire at a Gaelic football match between Tipperary and Dublin, killing 14 spectators and players including the Tipperary captain Michael Hogan. ❤ Colin Regan, the GAA’s community and health manager, said: 'Meghan was particularly interested in the fact that there were boys and girls playing sports together. She said she had not seen that before.' She was also struck by Sarah Cregg, who plays wheelchair hurling with the Connacht provincial team. She said, 'Good on you, Sarah,' She asked if it was a physical game. She said it was. She liked that Sarah was mixing in with the lads. She thought that was very empowering.' 🇬🇧 Many were most impressed at the way Prince Harry refused to move when an official tried moving The Duke on to the next group waiting to meet him. 'When he was being rushed, he said no, two more minutes.' 🇬🇧 . . #Royal #theroyalfamily #history #thebritishroyalfamily #followforfollow #hrh #queen #family #royalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #uk #god #love #beauty #royal #princeharry #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #princecharles #princeofwales #queenelizabethii #queenelizabeth
"Los duques están deseando saber más sobre la Historia de Irlanda y disfrutar de su rica cultura, así como conocer a la gente que está dando forma al futuro del país", destacó el Palacio de Kesington.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan, visited Croke Park Stadium yesterday (July 11th, 2018) in Dublin, Ireland. This was a chance for the royal couple to see children being coached in traditional Gaelic games. 🇬🇧 It was also an opportunity to see mementos of one of the devastating “Bloody Sunday” event. On November 21, 1920, British forces opened fire at a Gaelic football match between Tipperary and Dublin, killing 14 spectators and players including the Tipperary captain Michael Hogan. ❤ Colin Regan, the GAA’s community and health manager, said: 'Meghan was particularly interested in the fact that there were boys and girls playing sports together. She said she had not seen that before.' She was also struck by Sarah Cregg, who plays wheelchair hurling with the Connacht provincial team. She said, 'Good on you, Sarah,' She asked if it was a physical game. She said it was. She liked that Sarah was mixing in with the lads. She thought that was very empowering.' 🇬🇧 Many were most impressed at the way Prince Harry refused to move when an official tried moving The Duke on to the next group waiting to meet him. 'When he was being rushed, he said no, two more minutes.' 🇬🇧 . . #Royal #theroyalfamily #history #thebritishroyalfamily #followforfollow #hrh #queen #family #royalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #uk #god #love #beauty #royal #princeharry #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #princecharles #princeofwales #queenelizabethii #queenelizabeth
Medios locales informaron además que Harry y Meghan visitarían el "Memorial de la Hambruna", para rendir homenaje al millón de irlandeses que abandonó la isla entre 1845 y 1849 por culpa de una plaga en los cultivos de patata, creando una situación de miseria que se vio agravada por la represivas leyes de la ocupación británica.
Además Meghan se marcha de Irlanda con una copia de su árbol genealógico, que le emparenta con la irlandesa Mary McCague, nacida en la localidad de Ballinasloe en 1829, concedida por el Museo de la Inmigración Irlandesa (EPIC)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan, visited Croke Park Stadium yesterday (July 11th, 2018) in Dublin, Ireland. This was a chance for the royal couple to see children being coached in traditional Gaelic games. 🇬🇧 It was also an opportunity to see mementos of one of the devastating “Bloody Sunday” event. On November 21, 1920, British forces opened fire at a Gaelic football match between Tipperary and Dublin, killing 14 spectators and players including the Tipperary captain Michael Hogan. ❤ Colin Regan, the GAA’s community and health manager, said: 'Meghan was particularly interested in the fact that there were boys and girls playing sports together. She said she had not seen that before.' She was also struck by Sarah Cregg, who plays wheelchair hurling with the Connacht provincial team. She said, 'Good on you, Sarah,' She asked if it was a physical game. She said it was. She liked that Sarah was mixing in with the lads. She thought that was very empowering.' 🇬🇧 Many were most impressed at the way Prince Harry refused to move when an official tried moving The Duke on to the next group waiting to meet him. 'When he was being rushed, he said no, two more minutes.' 🇬🇧 . . #Royal #theroyalfamily #history #thebritishroyalfamily #followforfollow #hrh #queen #family #royalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #uk #god #love #beauty #royal #princeharry #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #princecharles #princeofwales #queenelizabethii #queenelizabeth