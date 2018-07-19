Príncipe Carlos será testigo en investigación por abuso sexual infantil de un obispo
Príncipe Carlos envía carta como testigo en juicio de abuso sexual infantil contra obispo.
El heredero de la Corona Británica será protagonista de un juicio que se le sigue al ex obispo Peter Ball, por abuso sexual infantil; donde leerán una carta que el príncipe Carlos envío a las autoridades como testigo del caso abierto para determinar su relación con Ball, quien decía ser su confidente.
Según publica Daily Mail, la declaración escrita será leída en la audiencia "como parte de las investigaciones sobre Ball, quien estuvo encarcelado durante 32 meses en octubre de 2015”. El ex obispo del distrito de Lewes violó 18 jóvenes durante más de tres décadas, reporta la prensa inglesa sobre este controvertido proceso penal.
El ex obispo, de 86 años, fue liberado en febrero pasado, tras cumplir la mitad de su sentencia. La supuesta relación entre Carlos y Ball ha sido criticada por las víctimas del pedófilo, quienes han exigido en reiteradas oportunidades que se haga pública la correspondencia entre ambos.
Victims of a ‘calculating’ #paedophile bishop are demanding that dozens of letters he received from #PrinceCharles are made public. The former Bishop of Gloucester #PeterBall was found guilty of grooming and abusing 18 male victims. Letters from the Prince have now have been handed to an independent inquiry into the case, launched after Ball was convicted two years ago. A spokesman for the #ChurchofEngland said: “We are supplying the inquiry with all information relevant to the inquiry’s purposes.” Premier report: Clarence House said in a statement yesterday that the content of the letters would have no relevance to the inquiry. A spokesman for the prince said: “We do not believe that the letters have any bearing on the issues before the inquiry, but we have not objected to them being shared for their consideration.” Phil Johnson, who was abused by Ball and is now chairman of the Minister and Clergy Sexual Abuse Survivors groups told the Daily Mail that he believed the letters should be made public. He said: “I think the victims have a right to know what is in them. They may of course just be innocent letters between friends. But given the grave concerns about how the case was handled, the public also have a right to know what the future head of state wrote to Ball for the avoidance of any doubt.” Ball was first arrested in 1993 and cautioned by police for gross indecency against a 17-year-old boy. Ball was not prosecuted for the offence, despite investigators knowing of other complaints against him. At the time, the police received dozens of letters supporting the bishop from political and education institutions. His lawyers also told the police he had a letter of support from a member of the Royal Family but that letter has never been seen by authorities. A separate government inquiry will examine whether people of prominence interfered in the criminal justice system in this case.
Cartas
Clarence House, casa oficial de Carlos, informó no considera influyente el contenido de estas cartas para la investigación, “pero no se oponía a que se compartieran para su consideración”. Sin embargo, siguen sin difundirse.
Ahora un tribunal abrió una causa para determinar los manejos que la Iglesia de Inglaterra hizo de las denuncias contra la Diócesis de Chichester, donde Ball y varios otros sacerdotes pedófilos condenados una vez oficiaron.
Daily Mail informó que una fuente cree que “si hubo intentos inapropiados por parte de personas prominentes de interferir en el proceso de justicia penal después de que fue acusado por primera vez de delitos sexuales con menores”.
De hecho, publica que en “el caso de Ball la corte escuchó que un miembro de la familia real, que nunca ha sido nombrado, se encontraba entre una serie de figuras públicas que lo apoyaron cuando eludió cargos en 1993”.
La condena al ex obispo se produjo 22 años después de la primera denuncia de las víctimas, quienes contaron que entre 1977 y 1992 los obligaba a desnudarse para orar e incluso los golpeaba. Ball solo admitió la mala conducta en una oficina pública y dos cargos de asalto indecente.