"¡Oh, ella es un ser humano!": encuentran a la "chica más bella del mundo" y sus fotos revolucionan a Instagram
La pequeña tiene 5 años y dejó maravillados a los usuarios de la red social.
Mofe Bamuyiwa es un fotógrafo nigeriano que siempre sube sus trabajos a Instagram, en donde se especializa en los rostros tanto de mujeres como de hombres.
De esta forma, aprovecha la plataforma para ofrecer sus servicios para trabajar en eventos o matrimonios. Algo que seguramente logrará luego que uno de sus trabajos diera la vuelta al mundo.
"¡Oh, sí, ella es un ser humano! ¡Y es un ángel!". Así describió a una pequeña de 5 años identificada como Jare, la cual causó impacto en la mencionada red social, logrando más de 20 mil likes la imagen, en donde diversos comentarios la destacaron como "la chica más bella del mundo".
El fotógrafo en tanto quedó encantado con la personalidad de la menor, indicando que le aconsejó a la madre que creara una cuenta en Instagram para mostrar el día a día de la menor, así como también de sus otras dos hermanas, ya que tienen "caras hermosas y personalidades fuertes". Y la progenitora siguió su recomendación y ahora las pequeñas trabajan ocasionalmente como modelos.
J A R E @the_j3_sisters CHILDREN ARE A GIFT FROM HEAVEN. I’m pretty excited and elated about my new style of child portraiture . Before I thought of Photographing the @the_j3_sisters , I have had frivolous ideas of how I can make artsy portraits of kids And do away from the norm . The opportunity came and I had to take a bold step to express my ideas of how I want to take portraits of kids. I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! We continue to the next post TEAM Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
Oh yes she’s human ! She’s also an angel ! “J A R E “ I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes ! Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait ! J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style TEAM Muse : @the_j3_sisters Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
“All I can see is a powerful woman “ scripted by @lamboginny . When he said this , I looked at the image again and I saw better Revelation !!!! TEAM Muse : @the_j3_sisters Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography