El chiste sobre la marihuana que hizo el Príncipe William que puso furia a su abuela, la Reina

The Duke of Cambridge visited today (06/09) Royal Mail's Worldwide International Logistics centre to see United for Wildlife Taskforce members working together to #EndWildlifeCrime. The Royal Mail is a signatory of the 2016 United for Wildlife Buckingham Palace Declaration, which brought together global transport industry leaders to close down criminal supply routes — the Taskforce now has over 100 members. Prince William was presented with a special commemorative set of Royal Mail stamps demonstrating the work of United for Wildlife and the Transport Taskforce.