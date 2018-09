Las sorprendentes revelaciones que la princesa Diana hizo a espiritista japonés sobre su muerte

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for all those who joined our activities today. 🙏 We had Recharging Meditation, the Prayer For World Peace and the "Bible" Study group. In the Service, we've watched Okawa's lecture "The Laws of Salvation"! We also have learnt that to achieve World Peace we need to give Love! Love and Compassion is the key to achieve it! If you are interested in knowing more about Happy Science teachings and our activities, why not to try Detox Meditation on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm?! 😉 Donations are welcomed. Come and join us, we look forward to meeting you! #HappyScience #SanFrancisco #Peninsula #RedwoodCity #BayArea #MountainView #MenloPark #PaloAlto #SiliconValley #thanks #Thankful #ThankYou #gratitude #namaste #Sunday #weekend #SunnyDay #sun #God #love #sunny #relaxing #relaxing #RyuhoOkawa #meditation #peace #WorldPeace #geostorm #world #bible