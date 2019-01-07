Padre de Meghan amenaza al príncipe Harry y envía contundente mensaje a la duquesa
El padre de Meghan está cansado del rechazo de Meghan y Harry.
Thomas Markle, el padre de la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, ha vuelto a aparecer para amenazar al príncipe Harry.
En otras oportunidades el padre de la ex actriz se ha pronunciado para expresar su dolor por estar alejado de Meghan, y no poder formar parte su nueva vida en la familia real.
Pero, esta vez su mensaje fue muy contundente, y es que aseguró que seguirá hablando hasta que su hija lo deje entrar a su vida de nuevo, más ahora que está esperando a su primer hijo.
"Seguiré hablando y probablemente lo haré más fuerte. El silencio de Meghan y Harry empodera a todos los locos tuits e insultos contra mí y mi familia", dijo Thomas, según el diario británico The Sun.
Y esta vez incluso amenazó al príncipe Harry y lo instó a “actuar como un hombre”.
"Que actúe como un hombre. Él es humano al igual que el resto de nosotros. Creo que él siente que está por encima de todos los demás y que tiene derecho a hablar mal de la gente. Y no puedo aceptar eso. Parece arrogancia", aseguró el futuro abuelo.
Sin embargo aclaró que está dispuesto a reconciliarse con su hija y quiere mantener una buena relación con su yerno.
"Si me llamara algún día, simplemente diría ¿cómo has estado? Me alegro saber de tí", afirmó.
