Sale a la luz un video del príncipe William que podría evidenciar una infidelidad

Rose Hanbury, the woman caught up in the Prince William cheating scandal, allegedly did not wear her wedding ring to the dinner thrown for President Trump as he visited the UK recently. Sources have come forward and denied that she and Prince William had an affair and the Duke of Cambridge has even called for a stop to the rumors aimed at the British press. But after seeing Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attending the dinner without her ring, it has the media wondering about past rumors. Allegedly, the downfall of the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley's marriage has nothing to do with Prince William. According to a source, during a night out, Hanbury's brother told about their marital troubles. The source says, "Rose is aware of what people are saying about her and William." This source is a member in the private Mayfair club and claims that Hanbury's brother "let it slip when he had been drinking" and explained that allegedly "Rose's marriage has less romance these days. [Her husband is] much older than her and they have different interests." Hanbury is said to be hurt by the rumors going around about her.