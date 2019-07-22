Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry convirtieron su residencia en una “fortaleza” para tener mayor privacidad
Los Duques de Sussex quieren tener una vida tranquila.
Para Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry su privacidad no tiene precio. Es por ello que convirtieron su nueva residencia, Frogmore Cottage, en “una fortaleza”. Así lo contó la experta en realeza, Katie Nicholl, durante un programa de televisión.
El objetivo de los Duques de Sussex es mantenerse a salvo de los paparazzis y de sus seguidores. Pero sobretodo garantizar que su hijo Archie tenga una infancia lejos de las cámaras, algo que Harry tuvo que vivir junto a su madre Diana de Gales.
Frogmore House, this is where Meghan and Harry held their wedding reception and where they chose to create their life with their new baby. The grounds are so beautiful and peaceful. It is also the closest anyone should ever get to their cottage (and not just because there are guards with big machine guns, because as much as they are genuinely loved, they deserve the privacy). Admittedly, there is an excitement over being so close, but there is also a quiet need to step away and leave them alone. #frogmorehouse #peacefulwalks #frogmorecottagewindsor #stunninggardens
Anhelo
Según Katie Nicholl, quien ha escrito varias biografías sobre la familia real, afirmó que Frogmore Cottage fue renovada en función de las necesidades de pareja. En principio los trabajos se estimaron en 2.4 millones de libras, pero un nuevo informe asegura que ascenderán a 3.2 millones.
Según Daily Mail, este dinero proviene de las ganancias que obtiene la Corona Británica por sus propiedades. Reportes señalan que las renovaciones “se gastaron en nuevas tuberías de agua, un vivero para Archie, una cocina de diseño y alta seguridad”.
“Sabemos que están viviendo esta maravillosa vida privada en Frogmore Cottage, que es bastante, por lo que escucho, una fortaleza. Han hecho de la privacidad el factor clave”, aseguró Nicholl.
Vacaciones en Balmoral
La experta real adelantó que los Duques de Sussex pasarán sus primeras vacaciones con Archie en Balmoral con la reina Isabel II. Allí se unirán al Duque de Edimburgo, ya retirado de la vida pública.
Según Nicoll, es probable que Meghan Markle pase su cumpleaños en Balmoral: “Meghan celebrará su cumpleaños número 38 a principios del 4 de agosto, es un lugar agradable para hacerlo, así que probablemente haya un té de cumpleaños allí”.
Balmoral is the famous home-away-from-home for the royal family, starting with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who both fell in love with Scotland during their early visits. After purchasing the Balmoral estate, they quickly realized that the existing house was too small to contain their family and servants, and so commissioned the current building, designed by William Smith, the city architect of Aberdeen. Of course Prince Albert busied himself with the new house as well, taking a keen interest and offering input on many of its details. #scotland #highlands #scottishhighlands #scottisharchitecture #balmoral #balmoralcastle