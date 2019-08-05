¿Presuntuosas? El desprecio de Meghan Markle a Lady Di y Kate Middleton que ha causado indignación

Ni los seguidores de la duquesa ni la familia real están contentos con esta acción de Meghan.

Por Roxana Peña

Una acción de la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, en su última actuación ha causado la indignación en algunos de sus seguidores y en la realeza.

Y es que la esposa del príncipe Harry ha sido la editora de la última edición de la revista Vogue, en la que aparecen en la portada los rostros de varias mujeres brillantes y empoderadas que se han convertido en gran ejemplo en el mundo.

Introducing the September 2019 issue of #BritishVogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal. Entitled #ForcesForChange, the cover features 15 world-leading women who are reshaping public life for global good, and were personally chosen by The Duchess of Sussex, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful. The 16th slot – which, in print, appears as a mirror – is intended by The Duchess to show how you are part of this collective moment of change too. Click the link in bio to read about how The #DuchessOfSussex became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history. Photographed in New York, Stockholm, London and Auckland by @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. On newsstands Friday 2 August. Starring: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington

Meghan prefirió no aparecer en el collage de la revista, porque “no quería parecer presuntuosa”, por lo que consideró que era preferible que la atención se centrara en las mujeres de las fotos y no en ella.

Algo que según el “Diario Gol” no le ha gustado para nada a la realeza, pues consideran que esa posición fue un “brutal desprecio” hacia las mujeres de la realeza como la Princesa Diana y Kate Middleton, quienes sí posaron en las portadas de la revista.

Las princesas Beatriz, Eugenia de York y Ana, fueron otros miembros de la realeza que también aparecieron en las portadas.

Además, muchos de sus seguidores rechazan que la duquesa no haya incluido en esta importante edición a su cuñada Kate Middleton, una mujer que se ha destacado por su notable labor como integrante de la realeza, realzando el poder femenino en el mundo.

