Son todas unas ternuritas: estos son algunos de los finalistas Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019

El certamen busca crear conciencia en la conservación del planeta.

Por Francisca Herrera

Ya se conocen cuales son los 40 finalistas de una nueva edición del Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, el concurso que busca a través de las fotografías graciosas de animales busca crear conciencia en la conservación del planeta.

El ganador general recibe un trofeo hecho a mano por el ganador del Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; un safari por Kenia para dos personas y un portafolio web de Series de Amazing Internet.

Aquí les dejamos algunos de los finalistas.

View this post on Instagram

Drum roll please…. 🥁⠀ ⠀ Photo entries have been pouring into the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards and so, just for you, here are some of the most hilarious images entered so far! Which ones are your favourites? Leave us a comment.⠀ ⠀ And don't forget to keep your hilariously funny entries coming in! You've only got until 30th June to enter.⠀ ⠀ (📷's by @albasdad, Andy Harris, @bob_riach, David Steeves, Diane Marshman, @ericfisherphotography, Eric Keller, @baglars_photostream, @nicolabeyfus and @roiegalitz)⠀ ⠀ #new #entries #CWPA2019 #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #funnywildlife #wildlife #comedy #fun #funny #wildlifephotography #wildlifephotographer #photo #photography #photocompetition #competition #photocontest #comedywildlifephotographyawards

A post shared by Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards (@comedywildlifephoto) on

Puedes ver todas las fotografías finalistas aquí.

