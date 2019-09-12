Son todas unas ternuritas: estos son algunos de los finalistas Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019
El certamen busca crear conciencia en la conservación del planeta.
Ya se conocen cuales son los 40 finalistas de una nueva edición del Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, el concurso que busca a través de las fotografías graciosas de animales busca crear conciencia en la conservación del planeta.
El ganador general recibe un trofeo hecho a mano por el ganador del Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; un safari por Kenia para dos personas y un portafolio web de Series de Amazing Internet.
Aquí les dejamos algunos de los finalistas.
View this post on Instagram
What better day than #NationalWildlifeDay to show you another sneak preview of some of our hilarious 2019 competition entries!? 🦅⠀ ⠀ (📷s by @geertweggen, Jan Ring and Adwait Aphale)⠀ ⠀ #RedSquirrel #squirrel #dandelion #fly #goshawk #sweden #lioness #zebra #MasaiMara #wildlife #wild #nature #CWPA2019 #comedywildlife #comedy #photography #comedywildlifephotographyawards
View this post on Instagram
So, here's the news you've all been waiting for…⠀ ⠀ The judges have reviewed all the brilliant entries and have selected the 40 finalists for the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards! Click the link in our bio and go to our 'Gallery' page to see all the hilarious finalists for yourself! 🤣⠀ ⠀ (📷s by Alastair Marsh and Willem Kruger)⠀ ⠀ #linkinbio #finalists #final #judges #judging #wildlife #wild #nature #CWPA2019 #comedywildlife #comedy #photography #comedywildlifephotographyawards
View this post on Instagram
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards isn't just about having fun… We also want to raise awareness of #conservation and we're proud to support the efforts of the @bornfreefoundation. Visit their Instagram account to see the incredible work they do and help us spread the word! 🦁⠀ ⠀ (📷 by Willem Kruger)
We're excited to announce the 40 finalists for the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards – and they are hilarious! 🤣 https://t.co/8MOl1Ufvph (📷s by Willem Kruger, Alastair Marsh, Lloyd Durham and Tilakraj Nagar) pic.twitter.com/TPDCBW43mu
— Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) September 11, 2019
View this post on Instagram
It appears that it's not just humans that struggle with hump day…⠀ ⠀ We know, we know – We should be sharing a hilarious camel photo for hump day, but we unfortunately drew a blank. There's always next year's entries though, if anyone knows of a funny camel?! 🐫⠀ ⠀ (📷 by @ericfisherphotography – 2019 entry)
View this post on Instagram
Pete wasn't as inconspicuous as he had hoped… 🐧⠀ ⠀ If you've captured a funny wildlife moment on camera, you still have time to enter it into our 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards! Click the link in our bio!⠀ ⠀ (📷 by Eric Keller)⠀ ⠀ #kingpenguin #penguin #SouthGeorgiaIsland #CWPA2019 #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #wildlife #comedy #funny #wildlifephotography #wildlifephotographer #photo #photography #photocompetition #competition #photocontest #comedywildlifephotographyawards
View this post on Instagram
We love this snow monkey photo, taken by Txema Garcia Laseca in Japan. But what do you think it's really thinking? 🐒⠀ ⠀ #snowmonkey #monkey #japan #captionthis #caption #funnycaption #funny #comedy #comedywildlife #wildlife #photography #competition #comedywildlifephotographyawards #CWPA2019
View this post on Instagram
Drum roll please…. 🥁⠀ ⠀ Photo entries have been pouring into the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards and so, just for you, here are some of the most hilarious images entered so far! Which ones are your favourites? Leave us a comment.⠀ ⠀ And don't forget to keep your hilariously funny entries coming in! You've only got until 30th June to enter.⠀ ⠀ (📷's by @albasdad, Andy Harris, @bob_riach, David Steeves, Diane Marshman, @ericfisherphotography, Eric Keller, @baglars_photostream, @nicolabeyfus and @roiegalitz)⠀ ⠀ #new #entries #CWPA2019 #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #funnywildlife #wildlife #comedy #fun #funny #wildlifephotography #wildlifephotographer #photo #photography #photocompetition #competition #photocontest #comedywildlifephotographyawards
Puedes ver todas las fotografías finalistas aquí.