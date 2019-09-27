Harry rinde homenaje a la princesa Diana en su visita a Angola
El Duque de Sussex visitó un campo minado como su madre.
Una de las fotos más difundidas de la princesa Diana fue replicada por su hijo menor, el príncipe Harry, en su gira por África. Vestido con un chaleco y una máscara protectora, el Duque de Sussex regresó al mismo campo minado de Angola que su madre visitó en 1997.
Así Harry sigue los pasos de su amada madre, a quien perdió apenas meses después de esa visita de Diana por África. Entonces Lady Di llamó la atención a un tema poco atendido: erradicar las minas antipersonales.
“If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and uninhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalTourAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
El legado de la princesa Diana
Medios ingleses reportaron que en el terreno aún quedan zonas peligrosas, que podrían contener minas terrestres y por ello están marcadas con triángulos rojos; los mismos que se vieron en la caminata que hizo la princesa Diana hace 22 años.
De hecho, Harry participó en una explosión controlada de una mina que consiguieron antes de su llegada. Dos décadas después, la antigua una base de artillería muestra un desarrollo importante, gracias al trabajo de la fundación Halo Trust. Ahora tiene una universidad, escuelas y empresas.
Sussex Royal Tour day five, Angola 🇦🇴 . The Duke of Sussex arrived in Angola today to visit a working de-mining field. He retraces his mother, Princess Diana’s, footsteps walking through a minefield in Dirico, Angola. He joined the @thehalotrust to see the excellent work they continue to do as they clear landmines 💣to make the community safe. . "The results we have now is because of Diana's input. She made the donors aware that the international community is also part of this problem and that they could help" – HALO Angola's Operations Manager Valdemar Fernandes . The Duke also exploded a mine before making a speech, praising the clearing efforts by the Halo Trust as helping the community to "find peace". He said: "Landmines are an unhealed scar of war. By clearing the landmines we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity. "Additionally, we can protect the diverse and unique wildlife that relies on the beautiful Kuito river that I slept beside last night. "That river and those wildlife are your natural assets and, if looked after, will bring you unlimited opportunities in the conservation-led economy." . He went on to say: "Later today I will visit Huambo to see the place where my mother walked through a minefield in 1997. Once heavily mined, the second city of Angola is now safe. "With the right international support, this land around us here can also be like Huambo. A land free, diverse and dynamic, a thriving community, connected to and benefiting from all that it has to offer."
Más homenajes
La agenda de Harry está dedicada hoy a seguir los pasos de su madre, por ello también visitará el Centro Ortopédico de Huambo, donde la princesa Diana se fotografió con sus pacientes en 1997. El edificio fue totalmente renovado y espera convertirse en el centro de atención ortopédica principal de ese país africano.
Allí será recibido por el Ministro de Salud, el director del proyecto y un representante de BP, compañía que donó un equipo. Pero además, como un homenaje a su madre, el centro ahora se llamará Princesa Diana.