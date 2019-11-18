La reina Isabel dejó de lado su enojo: decidió ayudar al príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle a enfrentar las presiones de la vida real
La reina quiere mantener a su familia unida.
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, no la han pasado muy bien durante los últimos meses y así lo revelaron en unas entrevistas que fueron publicadas tras su gira por África.
Meghan habló sobre sus difíciles días durante su embarazo y la maternidad donde ha sido el blanco de los paparazzis, y Harry confesó el distanciamiento que existe entre él y su hermano William.
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. This year's Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Sin embargo, a pesar de que la reina Isabel no está muy contenta con que la pareja real haya revelado secretos íntimos de la familia a la prensa, se ha preocupado por ellos y los ha ayudado en los últimos días.
Long life to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
La monarca ha decidido intervenir en la situación y ayudar a los duques de Sussex a enfrentar las presiones de la vida real visitándolos constantemente en la casa de Frogmore Cottage.
"Los cortesanos han confirmado que la Reina a menudo conduce para ver a la pareja en su casa de Frogmore Cottage cuando está en el cercano Castillo de Windsor", informó el corresponsal real Richard Palmer a medios británicos.
Y es que según Palmer, la reina trata de mantener la unidad en su familia tras las “tensiones aparentes entre Harry y su hermano William”, y aunque no está de acuerdo en cómo Harry y Meghan han actuado quiere ayudarlos para mantener el orden en la realeza.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined hundreds of veterans and their families at the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, to honour and remember those who lost their lives in service of their country. Their Royal Highnesses each planted a Cross of Remembrance, paying respect to those who have served in our Armed Forces. They were then honoured to spend time meeting with veterans and family members from all areas of the Armed forces – from those who have served in past campaigns to more recent conflicts. This is the seventh time The Duke has attended the Field of Remembrance – having previously accompanied The Duke of Edinburgh for several years. The Duchess of Sussex was grateful to be able to join her husband on this important day and to personally recognise those who have served.
