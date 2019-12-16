"Death Stranding" : Pese a que no ganó el GOTY igual brilló en "The Game Awards 2019"
La última obra de Hideo Kojima generó altas expectativas en la premiación realizada este jueves. Sin embargo, el Goty lo ganó "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice", en una jornada llena de emociones.
Los premios más importantes de la industria de los videojuegos se entregaron el 12 de diciembre: "The Game Awards". Pese a que los pronósticos apuntaban a que "el juego del año" (Goty por sus siglas en inglés) sería para "Death Stranding" o "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate", la estatuilla finalmente fue para "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice".
El mismo videojuego ganó también el galardón a "Mejor juego de acción-aventura". Pero la noche estuvo repleta de sorpresas. El videojuego independiente "Disco Elysium" se llevó varios galardones también. Fue destacado en las categorías "Mejor juego independiente", "Juego independiente reciente", "Mejor Narrativa" y "Mejor juego RPG".
Goty
Respecto a quienes competían por el Goty, "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" de Nintendo, tampoco se fue con las manos vacías. Fue elegido como el "mejor juego de pelea". En el caso de "Death Stranding" obtuvo varios reconocimientos importantes: Mejor dirección, mejor banda sonora y mejor actuación.
Además, cabe destacar que el videojuego contaba con un total de ocho nominaciones. De hecho, de los videojuegos que postularon a la categoría "Mejor Juego del Año", "Death Stranding" fue el que más premios obtuvo. La lista de nominados en esa categoría la completan "Control", "Resident Evil 2 Remake", "The Outer Worlds" y los ya mencionados "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" y el ganador "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice"
Cabe señalar que el ganador de "The Game Awards" se define en un 90% por un jurado compuesto por ejecutivos e influenciados de la industria, mientras que solo un 10% del resultado total se define por la votación del público a través de internet.
¿Por qué Death Stranding estaba tan bien evaluado?¡
Ante este escenario: ¿Qué factores habían convertido a "Death Stranding" en uno de los favoritos del público? Primero, las buena evaluaciones que obtuvo por parte de la prensa especializada. Importantes sitios como "Gameplanet", "IGN", "Meristation" y "Level Up" lo evaluaron arriba de 8,0, llegando en varias incluso al 10 perfecto.
"Death Stranding", desarrollado por Kojima Productions (del gran Hideo Kojima) para PlayStation 4 y PC, es protagonizada por el actor Norman Reedus y otras personalidades del mundo del cine como Mads Mikkelsen o Guillermo del Toro. Fue presentado en el E3 de 2016, y es una apuesta por la incertidumbre con un fuerte componente cinematográfico.
La obra presenta un universo onírico, post apocalíptico, lleno de simbología y misterios. Siniestros escenarios con monstruos incomprensibles, bebés metidos en cápsulas de supervivencia, y una suerte de espíritus oscuros que destruyen todo a su paso te llevan a una experiencia de supervivencia extrema.
MEJOR SOPORTE A LA COMUNIDAD:
-Apex Legends
-Destiny 2 – GANADOR
-Final Fantasy XIV
-Fortnite
-Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
MEJOR SCORE Y MÚSICA:
-Candence of Hyrule
–Death Stranding – GANADOR
-Devil May Cry 5
-Kingdom Hearts III
-Sayonara Wild Hearts
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORT:
-Eric “Andren” Hoag
-Nu-Ri “Cain” Jang
-Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
-Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyum
-Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz
–Danny “Zonic” Sorensen – GANADOR
EVENTO DE ESPORT:
-2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
-EVO 2019
–Fortnite World Cup
-IEM Katowice 2019
–League of Legends World Championships 2019 – GANADOR
-The International 2019
MEJOR ANFITRIÓN DE ESPORT:
–Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere – GANADOR
-Alex “Machine” Richardson
-Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
-Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
-Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
-Jay “Sinatraa” Won
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORT:
-Astralis
–G2 Esports – GANADOR
-OG
-San Francisco Shock
-Team Liquid
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS:
-Dead of Alive 2
-Jump Force
-Mortal Kombat 11
-Samurai Shodown
-Super Smash Bros Ultimate – GANADOR
MEJOR NARRATIVA:
-A Plague Tale: Innocence
-Control
-Death Stranding
-Disco Elysium – GANADOR
-The Outer Worlds
MEJOR RPG:
-Disco Elysium – GANADOR
-Final Fantasy XIV
-Kingdom Hearts III
-Monster Hunter Worlds: Iceborne
-The Outer Worlds
MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORT:
-Kyle “Bugha”Giersdorf – GANADOR
-Lee “Faker” Shang-Hyeok
-Luka “Perkz” Perokovic
-Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostliev
-Jay “Sinatraa” Won
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO:
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – GANADOR
-Control
-Death Stranding
-Gears 5
-Resident Evil 2 Remake
-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA:
-Age of Wonders: Planetfall
-Anno 1800
-Fire Emblem: Three Houses – GANADOR
-Total War: Three Kingdom
-Tropico 6
-WarGroove
CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO:
-Courage
-Dr. Lupo
-Ewok
-Grefg
-Shroud – GANADOR
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE:
-Control – GANADOR
-Death Stranding
-GRIS
-Sayonara Wild Hearts
-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
-The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN:
-Apex Legends
-Astral Chain
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Devil May Cry 5 – GANADOR
-Gears 5
-Metro Exodus
MEJOR JUEGO DE IMPACTO:
-Concrete Genie
-GRIS – GANADOR
-Kind Words
-Life is Strange 2
-Sea of Solitude
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR:
-Luigi’s Mansion 3 – GANADOR
-Ring Fit Adventure
-Super Mario Maker 2
-Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
-Yoshi’s Crafted World
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES / CARRERAS:
–Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – GANADOR
-Dirt Rally 2.0
-Efootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
-F1 2019
-FIFA 20
MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL:
-Call of Duty: Mobile – GANADOR
-Grindstone
-Sayonara Wild Hearts
-Sky: Children of Light
-What the Golf?
MEJOR JUEGO MULTIPLAYER:
-Apex Legends – GANADOR
-Borderlands 3
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Tetris 99
-Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
MEJOR JUEGO CONTINÚO:
-Apex Legends
-Destiny 2
-Final Fantasy XIV
-Fortnite – GANADOR
-Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
JUEGO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO:
-Counter Strike: Global Offensive
-DOTA 2
-Fortnite
-League of Legends – GANADOR
-Overwatch
MEJOR JUEGO DE VR / AR:
-Asgard’s Wrath
-Blood & Truth
-Beat Saber – GANADOR
-No Man’s Sky
-Trover Saves the Universe
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN:
-Ashly Burch por Parvati Holcomb en The Outer Worlds
-Courtney Hope por Jesse Faden en Control
-Laura Bailey por Kait Diaz en Gears 5
-Mads Mikkesen por Cliff en Death Stranding – GANADOR
-Matthew Porretta por Dr. Casper Darling en Control
-Norman Reedus por Sam Bridges en Death Strading
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACUERDO AL PÚBLICO:
-Death Stranding
–Fire Emblem: Three Houses – GANADOR
-Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
-Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE MÁS FRESCO:
-ZA / UM por Disco Elysium – GANADOR
-Nomada Studio por GRIS
-Deadtoast Entertainment por My Friend Pedro
-Mobius Digital por Outer Wilds
-Mega Crit por Slay the Spire
-House House por Untitled Goose Game
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE:
-Baba is You
-Disco Elysium – GANADOR
-Katana Zero
-Outer Wilds
-Untitled Goose Game
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:
-Control
-Death Stranding – GANADOR
-Resident Evil 2 Remake
-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
-Outer Wilds
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN AVENTURA:
-Borderlands 3
-Control
-Death Stranding
-Resident Evil 2 Remake
-The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Ganador
MEJOR JUEGO DEL AÑO
-Control.
-Death Stranding.
-Resident Evil 2 Remake.
–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GANADOR
–Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
-The Outer Worlds.