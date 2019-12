Con Charlotte y George: Kate y William llevaron a sus hijos a su primera misa de Navidad con la Reina

View this post on Instagram

25th December 2019 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attended a Christmas Day service Catherine wore a custom-made coat by Catherine Walker, based on the "Larissa" coatdress. She accessorized with the "Josie Greenery" heels (495€, available for purchase) and the "Natasha Greenery & Gold" clutch (440€, available for purchase, both by Emmy London. She was also wearing the "Candy Mini Green Amethyst and Diamond" earrings by Kiki McDonough (2,200£, available for purchase) and a repeated hat by Lock & Co. Under her coat, Catherine wore the "Peacock Pattern" dress by Michael Kors. Charlotte wore the "Razorbil" coat (140£, available in limited sizing) and underneath, the "Lou" dress (75£, available in most sizes), both by Amaia Kids.