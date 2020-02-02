Policía británica abate a sujeto tras "incidente terrorista" en Londres

La Policía Metropolitana de Londres informó que sus efectivos dieron muerte a un hombre que hirió al menos a dos personas con un arma blanca en el barrio de Streatham.

"Las circunstancias están siendo investigadas; el incidente ha sido calificado de uno vinculado al terrorismo", afirmó la autoridad a través de Twitter.

Por el momento se desconoce la identidad y las motivaciones del fallecido, y se investiga si el sujeto llevaba un cinturón de explosivos.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates

