El título que podrían obtener los padres de Kate Middleton cuando William sea rey

View this post on Instagram

Today The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, together with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, to meet patients and staff. DMRC Stanford Hall rehabilitates some of the most seriously injured members of the British Armed Forces, whilst also helping to return those who have been injured in the course of training to work. Facilities at the centre includes gyms, swimming and hydrotherapy pools, alongside social spaces and places for relaxation. DMRC Stanford Hall is part of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) programme, which was spearheaded by the late Duke of Westminster to provide 21st century clinical rehabilitation for the Armed Forces and the Nation on the Stanford Hall estate — In 2018 The Duke of Cambridge attended a special ceremony as the Defence facility was handed over to the nation by the current The Duke of Westminster. Photos © PA