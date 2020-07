Destacada por la revista Time: enfermera-violinista chilena cautiva en medios internacionales con su labor durante la batalla contra el covid-19

View this post on Instagram

Chilean nurse Damaris Silva carries her violin before playing for COVID-19 patients in the intensive-care unit of the El Pino de San Bernardo hospital in Santiago on July 2. "As soon as I walk in the patients brighten, they seem happier; they smile and applaud," the 26-year-old told Reuters. Her goal, she added, is to "give a little bit of love, of faith, of hope with my violin. Every time I do it, I do it from my heart." According to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University, Chile has confirmed nearly 300,000 cases and more than 6,300 deaths. Photograph by Pablo Sanhueza—@reuters