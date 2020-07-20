No sabía que estaba embarazada y dio a luz después de correr siete kilómetros
La británica Charlotte Wheeler-Smith parió a una niña en el departamento de su novio antes de que llegaran los médicos.
Una mujer británica que no sabía que estaba embarazada dio a luz en el departamento de su novio en Ámsterdam, Países Bajos, después de correr nada menos que siete kilómetros.
Fue el 21 de junio pasado cuando Charlotte Wheeler-Smith, de 31 años, regresó de esa carrera de siete kilómetros al hogar de su pareja Dominic con inusuales dolores abdominales.
Fue examinada por un médico, pero el especialista aseguró que no era algo serio… y que lo más seguro es que solo se tratara de gases.
Pero una hora después, y para su gran sorpresa, dio a luz a una niña antes de que llegara la ambulancia. Al nacer, la pequeña llamada Evelyn Rose sufrió problemas respiratorios, pero el padre la estabilizó haciendo una técnica de reanimación cardiopulmonar que recordaba que le habían enseñado en la escuela.
La recién nacida ingresó a una unidad de cuidados intensivos del Hospital OLVG, donde pasó tres días para minimizar los efectos de la falta de oxígeno. A pesar de que el parto fue dramático y peligroso, ahora la guagua está sana y fuera de peligro.
La mujer contó ahora la experiencia al programa “Good Morning Britain”, en el que también participó la doctora Sophie Van der Schoor, quien atendió a la pequeña y calificó el hecho como “un milagro”.
“Mis familiares y amigos obviamente estaban muy conmocionados con lo sucedido, tal como yo, y me apoyaron mucho. Sin ese apoyo y sin el equipo médico excepcional de Ámsterdam, no estaríamos aquí hoy”, dijo la mamá.
View this post on Instagram
MAKING AN IMPACT . This time two weeks ago I was having some cramps and a few hours later my little pocket rocket, Evelyn Rose made her dramatic entrance into the world. So much has changed in the past 14 days and we have been on an emotional rollercoaster . I cannot begin to describe what it feels like to be told by a doctor that your baby will not survive. How could I be so upset when I didn’t even know I was pregnant but the moment I saw Evelyn I fell in love with her and my new role as a mummy . Despite being told to be realistic about her chances of survival I had hope and I was determined that everyone around me had to be positive because I believed she wanted to be here. I was also determined that whatever happened to Evelyn, I wanted her life to have an impact . Well, today at two weeks old it is clear that my little superstar has not only made an impact on the way she arrived, astounding the doctors in her defiance to survive and everyone being a little bit besotted with her but she is now featured in @dailymirror in the effort to raise as much as possible for the amazing @ronaldmcdonaldhuisvumc which is where we stayed whilst Evelyn was in the NICU. Staying at the Ronald McDonald enabled us to go back and forth to the hospital as much as we wanted without a journey . During the lockdown and this global pandemic people have suffered but in a time when as parents of a very sick child you are not able to be supported by your family due to visiting and travel restrictions that the Ronald McDonald house comes into its own. The volunteers are angels and supported us both at the hardest of times. If you are able to make a donation, please visit our Just Giving site (link in the bio) . THANK YOU ❤️