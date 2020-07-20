No sabía que estaba embarazada y dio a luz después de correr siete kilómetros

View this post on Instagram

MAKING AN IMPACT . This time two weeks ago I was having some cramps and a few hours later my little pocket rocket, Evelyn Rose made her dramatic entrance into the world. So much has changed in the past 14 days and we have been on an emotional rollercoaster . I cannot begin to describe what it feels like to be told by a doctor that your baby will not survive. How could I be so upset when I didn’t even know I was pregnant but the moment I saw Evelyn I fell in love with her and my new role as a mummy . Despite being told to be realistic about her chances of survival I had hope and I was determined that everyone around me had to be positive because I believed she wanted to be here. I was also determined that whatever happened to Evelyn, I wanted her life to have an impact . Well, today at two weeks old it is clear that my little superstar has not only made an impact on the way she arrived, astounding the doctors in her defiance to survive and everyone being a little bit besotted with her but she is now featured in @dailymirror in the effort to raise as much as possible for the amazing @ronaldmcdonaldhuisvumc which is where we stayed whilst Evelyn was in the NICU. Staying at the Ronald McDonald enabled us to go back and forth to the hospital as much as we wanted without a journey . During the lockdown and this global pandemic people have suffered but in a time when as parents of a very sick child you are not able to be supported by your family due to visiting and travel restrictions that the Ronald McDonald house comes into its own. The volunteers are angels and supported us both at the hardest of times. If you are able to make a donation, please visit our Just Giving site (link in the bio) . THANK YOU ❤️