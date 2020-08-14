Internan a hermano menor de Donald Trump

Desde la Casa Blanca sólo confirmaron el hecho y no han dado a conocer el motivo de su problema de salud.

SIGUENOS

Publimetro Chile
Por Publimetro
Feria tacometro

Desde la Casa Blanca informaron esta mañana que el hermano menor del presidente Donald Trump fue hospitalizado en Nueva York.

"Puedo confirmar el informe de que el hermano del presidente Robert Trump está hospitalizado", dijo a CNN el subsecretario de prensa Judd Deere.

Noticia en desarrollo…

 

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo