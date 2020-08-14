Internan a hermano menor de Donald Trump

Desde la Casa Blanca informaron esta mañana que el hermano menor del presidente Donald Trump fue hospitalizado en Nueva York.

"Puedo confirmar el informe de que el hermano del presidente Robert Trump está hospitalizado", dijo a CNN el subsecretario de prensa Judd Deere.

Noticia en desarrollo…

President Donald Trump will visit his younger brother Robert Trump, who is hospitalized in New York, a source tells CNN https://t.co/1cRHjiPsp3

President Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, 72, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House. The president is expected to visit his brother today at the hospital. Officials say Robert Trump is seriously ill. https://t.co/tBRZwG7qRn

— The Associated Press (@AP) August 14, 2020