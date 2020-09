Jordana y Marcelo Guimaraes, la pareja que une a todas las voces de la moda 

View this post on Instagram

An article featured in Vogue Business by Maghan Mcdowell, highlights how “taxonomy is the new fashion-tech essential”. The reading discusses how “in the years since, taxonomy — the science of naming, describing and classifying items — has been transformed by data science” and how “artificial intelligence can help retailers assign more comprehensive descriptions to products, resulting in more lucrative product recommendations” and “also significantly increases the speed, scale and complexity of items retailers can onboard”. In addition, the article provides examples of how companies have integrated technology. “New e-commerce platform Psykhe makes recommendations based on personality traits by identifying both the user and the products; its models can assign products a “personality profile”, informed by traits such as openness or neuroticism, in addition to traditional details, without human input. Resale platform Rebag has developed a universal taxonomy for designer handbags to better appraise products. And Facebook recently unveiled GrokNet, a tool that automatically identifies and describes items in pictures to help people sell items on its marketplace”. ⠀ ⠀ You can read the full, very interesting article at https://www.voguebusiness.com/technology/taxonomy-is-the-new-fashion-tech-essential-the-yes