Sofia Tchkonia: La mujer que muestra el talento de moda de Georgia para el mundo

View this post on Instagram

Meet the speaker! Sofia Tchkonia-(@sofiatchkonia)-is the Founder & Creative Director of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi, BE NEXT and Art & Culture Center in Tbilisi. Having established the BENEXT Art and Fashion Foundation while acting as its Creative Director , Sofia divides her time between France and Georgia, looking for new and fruitful partnerships between the worlds of fashion and art. She is the author of the documentary project "Icons and Muses", and “Legends of Fashion” whose heroes are famous fashion designers, writers, artists. Among the interviewees are the founder of the fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Berge, couturier Madame Carven, perfumer Serge Lutens, designer Rick Owens, Claude Montana, Michele Lamy, Jean-Paul Goude, Betty Catroux, Herve Leger, ORLANE – artist and other iconic characters of 20th-21st Century. The film about the legendary editor in chief of the French magazine «Vogue» in the 50s, a biographer of Coco Chanel and president of the Academy Goncourt Madame Charles – Roux was featured in the international festival ASVOFF founded by Diane Pernet, in Centre Pompidou. Tune in on September 10th for our NYFW Worldwide Talks event to hear from Sofia and other great speakers! 💙