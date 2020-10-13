Comida saludable se convierte en impresionantes obras de arte
Jolanda Stokkermans, una diseñadora gráfica de Bélgica, convierte la comida saludable de todos los días en increíbles obras de arte
La presentación visual de los alimentos es una parte esencial de la cocina. Y Jolanda Stokkermans, una diseñadora gráfica de Bélgica, lo lleva a otro nivel al convertir la comida saludable de todos los días en increíbles obras de arte que son disfrutadas por sus dos hijos, por supuesto, después de ser fotografiadas.
❤️❤️❤️ 10.000 followers! ❤️❤️❤️ I made this cutie as a special thanks for all your support! A sweet bulgur dish with sugar and strawberries. Enjoy! ❤️❤️❤️____________________________________________________#demealprepper #10k #teddybear #strawberry #artistsoninstagram #artfood #foodartists #foodartist #cute #instafood #instagram #foodstyling #fooddesign #foodlovefollow #funfood #foodartfun #femaleartist #instafood #foodprojectofukraine #nytcooking #picoftheday #edibleart #funwithfood
Preparación
En un sitio web llamado Meal Prepper donde presenta sus creaciones, Jolanda explica que utiliza muchos ingredientes saludables y que le lleva horas preparar una comida. "Todo lo que uso es comestible y trato de combinar tantos ingredientes diferentes como sea posible. Cada plato tarda de 2 a 4 horas en terminarse", dice.
Ready Freddie! ⭐⭐⭐ As promised in my story, I made a crunchy pie crust with a portrait of Freddie Mercury. And @bohemianrhapsodymovie was incredible!! Unfortunately the apple crumble was already finished before the portrait! 😂 But anyway: enjoy and stay healthy! ⭐⭐⭐ Follow me for more plating fun! ______________________________________________________________#demealprepper #freddiemercury #queen #edibleart #food52 #foodartist #art #foodartchef #foodart #allerhande #portrait #bohemianrhapsody #artistsoninstagram #artoninstagram #pieart #piecrust #pie #foodprojectofukraine #artonaplate #famouspeople #instagram #femaleartist #buzzfeed #movienight #movie
CIFRA
17.6k
cuentas siguen a Jolanda Stokkermans (@demealprepper) en Instagram.
King of the Jungle! 🧡🧡🧡 Aromatic Basmati rice with fresh tuna sashimi, noodles and soy sauce. Serve with wasabi and fresh ginger! Enjoy! 🧡🧡🧡 Follow me for more plating fun! ________________________________________________________ #demealprepper #artfood #lion #avidofood #funfoodforkids #instafood #funfood #foodart #edibleart #foodartist #foodartchef #jungle #sushiart #foodprojectofukraine #noodles #sushitime #creapills #albertheijn #allerhande #rice #foodlovefollow #foodartfun #lekkereten #sashimi #thekitchn #instagram #foodfun #funwithfood #kiddish
"Mis hijos me animaron a publicar esto en Instagram, donde ni siquiera tenía una cuenta todavía, y esto terminó en una cantidad inesperada de seguidores,"
Jolanda Stokkermans,
Diseñadora gráfica con base en Bélgica
Chewbacca Pasta 🍝🍝🍝 Mixed carb dish with whole grain pasta, pearl couscous and black rice, spiced up with kurkuma and chili powder. Serve with a home made tomato sauce. Enjoy! 🍝🍝🍝 Follow me for more plating fun! ________________________________________________#demealprepper #artfood #chewbacca #instagram #funfoodforkids #funfood #foodart #edibleart #foodartist #starwarsfan #foodstyling #starwars #talenthouseartist #thekitchn #thefoodgangstas #starwarsfood #foodartwork #tasteteam #kiddish #funwithfood #Disney #foodlovefollow #theriseofskywalker #crafttheforce #hungrypanda.ig #foodprojectofukraine #thefoodgangstas