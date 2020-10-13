Comida saludable se convierte en impresionantes obras de arte

Jolanda Stokkermans, una diseñadora gráfica de Bélgica, convierte la comida saludable de todos los días en increíbles obras de arte

SIGUENOS

Publimetro Chile
Por Daniel Casillas

La presentación visual de los alimentos es una parte esencial de la cocina. Y Jolanda Stokkermans, una diseñadora gráfica de Bélgica, lo lleva a otro nivel al convertir la comida saludable de todos los días en increíbles obras de arte que son disfrutadas por sus dos hijos, por supuesto, después de ser fotografiadas.

Preparación

En un sitio web llamado Meal Prepper donde presenta sus creaciones, Jolanda explica que utiliza muchos ingredientes saludables y que le lleva horas preparar una comida. "Todo lo que uso es comestible y trato de combinar tantos ingredientes diferentes como sea posible. Cada plato tarda de 2 a 4 horas en terminarse", dice.

CIFRA
17.6k
cuentas siguen a Jolanda Stokkermans (@demealprepper) en Instagram.

 


"Mis hijos me animaron a publicar esto en Instagram, donde ni siquiera tenía una cuenta todavía, y esto terminó en una cantidad inesperada de seguidores,"
Jolanda Stokkermans,
Diseñadora gráfica con base en Bélgica

 

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo