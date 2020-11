El histórico vuelo de la capitana Suzy y la primera oficial Donna: madre e hija pilotearon juntas un avión comercial

View this post on Instagram

I’m lucky to have had such a memorable moment so early on in my career- I was able to fly with my mom for the first time, also making history as SkyWest’s first mother/daughter flight crew! The experience was better than I could ever imagine and something I’ll never forget. So grateful for this woman who has helped shape who I am, and for the opportunity to fly alongside her ✈️⛅️👩🏻‍✈️ * * * #femalepilot #flygirl #commercialpilot #pilotlife #aviatrix #avgeek #aviation #flying #pilot #travel #flywithme #aviator #fly #adventure #likemotherlikedaughter