Spotify: estas son las canciones más escuchadas de la semana

Es viernes y mi cuerpo lo sabe, y como Santiago de Chile es la ciudad del mundo donde más se escucha reggaetón, la lista de esta semana en Spotify está llena de perreo.
Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España
ARGENTINA
- “Entre nosotros” – Tiago PZK y Lit Killah
- “Como si no importara” – Emilia y Duki
- “Ya me fui” – Bizarrap, Duki y Nicki Nicole
- “No me conocen (remix)” – Bandido, Duki, Rey y Tiago PZK
- “Qué más pues?” – J Balvin y María Becerra
- “2:50 (remix)” – Mya, Tini y Duki
- “Mi debilidad” – María Becerra
- “Todo de ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41” – Bizarrap y Nicky Jam
- “Miénteme” – Tini y María Becerra
CHILE
- “Volví” – Aventura y Bad Bunny
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
- “Volando (remix)” – Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech
- “Qué más pues?” – J Balvin y María Becerra
- “AM (remix)” – Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
- “911 (remix)” – Sech y Jhay Cortez
- “Entre nosotros” – Tiago PZK y Lit Killah
- “Todo de ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Almas gemelas” – Mike Towers
COLOMBIA
- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
- “Qué más pues?” – J Balvin y María Becerra
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “Volví” – Aventura y Bad Bunny
- “Todo de ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Volando (remix)” – Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech
- “AM (remix)” – Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
- “Poblado (remix)” – Karol G, J Blavin y Nicky Jam con Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander
- “2/Catorce” – Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai
- “911 (remix)” – Sech y Jhay Cortez
ESPAÑA
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “Todo de ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Cúrame” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Volví” – Aventura y Bad Bunny
- “Volando (remix)” – Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech
- “Qué más pues?” – J Balvin y María Becerra
- “Loco” – Justin Quiles, Chimbala y Zion & Lennox
- “911 (remix)” – Sech y Jhay Cortez
- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
- “Tranquilísimo” – C. Tangana, Israel B y Lowlight
MÉXICO
- “Todo de ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
- “Volví” – Aventura y Bad Bunny
- “Qué más pues?” – J Balvin y María Becerra
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “AM (remix)” – Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
- “Botella tras botella” – Gera MX y Christian Nodal
- “Se me olvidó” – Gera MX y Rels B
- “Pareja del año” – Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
- “París” – Ingratax