Sicilia alcanzó la temperatura más alta en la historia de Europa: 48,8ºC

#EUSpace for #ClimateChange awareness



On 11 August, #Siracusa recorded 48.8°C, the highest European temperature in documented history



As shown by @CopernicusEU #Sentinel3, on the same day the Land Surface Temperature #LST in #Sicilyreached peaks of 56°C



NB: LST is not air T°🌡️ pic.twitter.com/mYvGggzjNn