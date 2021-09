Clavó jeringa con su semen a una mujer en un supermercado: fue condenado a 10 años de cárcel

(Mirror):#Pervert who stabbed woman with semen-filled syringe in supermarket jailed for 10 years : Thomas Byron Stemen, 51, told Katie Peters 'it feels like a bee sting, doesn't it' after he stabbed her in the buttocks during the .. #TrendsSpy https://t.co/LFKAZGZXq2 pic.twitter.com/lG3HXYfQCG