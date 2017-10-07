Un vehículo se abalanza sobre los peatones en Londres y causa varios heridos

Un vehículo ha atropellado hoy a varios peatones causando heridas a algunos de ellos, cerca del museo de Historia Natural de Londres, informó la Policía metropolitana, que no ha confirmado aún si se trata de una acción terrorista.

Some people already claiming that this incident in #london is fake news…really? I think this looks pretty real #naturalhistorymuseum pic.twitter.com/q8nnE65Ppf — George Cole (@acreativegent) October 7, 2017

Reports on the ground of a car being driven into people outside the Natural History Museum. All media free to use this video. pic.twitter.com/10ePBhqVMF — Patrick Greenfield (@pgreenfielduk) October 7, 2017



El accidente ocurrió hacia las 14.00 horas GMT y varios coches patrulla de la policía y ambulancias se encuentran en el lugar de suceso, señalaron las fuentes.

También indicaron que han arrestado a un individuo, pero no han ofrecido más datos al respecto.

A man has been detained by police. #Exhibition Road #South Kensington. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 7, 2017

Noticia en desarrollo…