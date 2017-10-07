Un vehículo se abalanza sobre los peatones en Londres y causa varios heridos

La Policía confirma varios heridos por un atropello cerca del Museo de Historia Natural de Londres Varias personas han resultado heridas este sábado tras ser atropelladas por un vehículo que saltó a la acera en las proximidades del Museo de Historia Natural de Londres, según ha confirmado la Policía británica.

Por Agencias
Un vehículo ha atropellado hoy a varios peatones causando heridas a algunos de ellos, cerca del museo de Historia Natural de Londres, informó la Policía metropolitana, que no ha confirmado aún si se trata de una acción terrorista.

 

 


El accidente ocurrió hacia las 14.00 horas GMT y varios coches patrulla de la policía y ambulancias se encuentran en el lugar de suceso, señalaron las fuentes.

También indicaron que han arrestado a un individuo, pero no han ofrecido más datos al respecto.

Noticia en desarrollo…

